Knights name team for clash with Penrith

The Newcastle Knights look set to welcome back big-name Bradman Best and Daniel Saifiti for Sunday's clash with the Penrith Panthers.
Best and Saifiti have been both named in Newcastle's 1-17 for the 4pm match at McDonald Jones Stadium.
Best was listed in his usual No.4 jersey and appears set to return from the hamstring injury he picked up against the Titans in round 10.
Saifiti was included on the interchange bench. He missed Sunday's 36-28 loss to Melbourne due to a knee injury.
Jack Hetherington and Mat Croker have dropped out of the side to accommodate Best and Saifiti.
Dylan Lucas, who played centre last week, reverts to the interchange bench.
Tyson Frizell and Kai Pearce-Paul have been named to start in the back row.
Fletcher Sharpe remains in the No.1 jersey after making his debut against the Storm.
David Armstrong, who Sharpe replaced, has been included in the extended match squad.
For the Panthers, Dylan Edwards has been named to return at fullback despite concerns about the quad injury that forced him to pull out of Origin I.
Forward Liam Martin, who has an ankle injury, was included on Penrith's extended bench.
The Knights have not beaten Penrith at McDonald Jones Stadium since 2015, and their last win over the Panthers was in 2018.
The two sides played out a golden-point thriller last year in round seven, which Penrith won 16-15.
1. Fletcher Sharpe
2. Enari Tuala
3. Dane Gagai
4. Bradman Best
5. Greg Marzhew
6. Jack Cogger
7. Jackson Hastings
8. Jacob Saifiti
9. Jayden Brailey (C)
10. Leo Thompson
11. Tyson Frizell (C)
12. Kai Pearce-Paul
13. Adam Elliott
Interchange bench
14. Phoenix Crossland
15. Daniel Saifiti
16. Dylan Lucas
17. Brodie Jones
Extended bench
18. Jack Hetherington
19. Mat Croker
20. Will Pryce
21. Krystian Mapapalangi
22. David Armstrong
