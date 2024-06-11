New bulk-billed urgent care clinic for the Hunter

Newcastle residents will have another alternative to waiting after hours at John Hunter Hospital after the federal government pledged to open a seven-day-a-week "urgent care" clinic in the city, Michael Parris reports. Minister for Health Mark Butler will be in Newcastle on Wednesday to announce the bulk-billing clinic to take the heat off the John Hunter emergency department.
In sport, the Newcastle Jets have been saved after confirmation that Melbourne-based consortium Maverick Sports Partners has bought the embattled A-League club. James Gardiner reports that the club considers outstanding approvals a formality, ending a takeover process that kicked off more than eight months ago.
The "Hunter Region" will sell itself as "a slice of real Australia" and "where the locals hang out" to international tourists, a new strategy has revealed. Jamieson Murphy reports that in preparation for the Newcastle Airport's soon-to-be completed international terminal, the region's 10 councils have come together with the tourism sector to create a unified identity, the Hunter Region, and a plan to sell it to the world.
Hunter Water insists its drinking water supplies are safe despite containing trace amounts of chemicals that have been classified as carcinogens, Matthew Kelly reports. The US Environmental Protection Agency recently declared there was "no safe level of exposure" to the PFAS chemicals perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) in drinking water and they were likely to cause cancer.
