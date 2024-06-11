Newcastle Herald
New bulk-billed urgent care clinic for the Hunter

June 12 2024 - 2:00am
Newcastle residents will have another alternative to waiting after hours at John Hunter Hospital after the federal government pledged to open a seven-day-a-week "urgent care" clinic in the city, Michael Parris reports. Minister for Health Mark Butler will be in Newcastle on Wednesday to announce the bulk-billing clinic to take the heat off the John Hunter emergency department.

