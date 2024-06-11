Police investigate hoax 'threatening' phone calls to schools

PHONE calls police described as "threatening" were reportedly made to several schools today, including on the Central Coast.
NSW Police were alerted on Tuesday, June 11, after multiple schools received the calls.
"Police have investigated the incidents and found them to be a hoax," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
"Individual schools enacted their own action plans in response to such incidents."
The spokesperson said police were continuing to work closely with the NSW Department of Education to ensure the safety of school children across the state.
The Newcastle Herald understands three schools on the Central Coast, including Henry Kendall High School, were impacted.
Investigations were continuing on Tuesday night, police confirmed.
Henry Kendall High School at Gosford made a statement to parents and caregivers on June 11.
"As a precaution, we implemented our evacuation plan after the school received information from an unknown external source at approximately 11.15am this morning," it said.
"While police attended our site, students and staff remained in designated safe areas, until the school was advised it was appropriate to return to normal operations at approximately 12pm.
"No students or staff were injured as a result of this incident, and there was no identified threat to the school."
She said the students showed respect and common sense throughout the process.
Anyone with information which might help police has been asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
