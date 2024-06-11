'Lose these opportunities to Newcastle': council supports Raffertys proposal

Lake Macquarie councillors have unanimously endorsed a planning proposal to increase building heights at Raffertys Resort despite fierce opposition from residents.
The planning proposal sought an increase in the maximum allowed building height at the Cams Wharf resort from 8.5 metres to 36.5 metres on part of the site, and 16 metres elsewhere. It will be forwarded to the Minister for Planning and Public Spaces for approval.
A packed gallery watched the June 11 council meeting where councillors said they expressed sympathy with residents' objections, but pushed the need for increased accommodation and that the site is zoned for tourism as reason to support it.
The proposal attracted 158 objections when it was publicly exhibited. Many of the submissions opposed the proposed development's visual and environmental impacts on the lake waterfront, increased noise, parking and traffic.
Mayor Kay Fraser had to at times call the public gallery to order and issued warnings not to interrupt during the debate.
Development company Iris Capital, which is behind the East End development in Newcastle, is planning a major upgrade of Raffertys Resort to become an eight-storey, five-star hotel. A development application will need to follow the planning proposal before the project can go ahead.
The council also approved a development application for a new pub, ancillary function centre, swimming pool and car park within Raffertys Resort to replace the tavern and function centre building. The new pub and function centre will have capacity for up to 810 people, an increase on the 200 person capacity of the existing tavern and function centre.
The planning proposal stated the previous provisions could bring a 14 per cent increase in visitor population, while the proposed increase could bring a 76 per cent increase in visitor population.
Liberal councillor Jack Antcliff said there were complexities with the proposal and acknowledged the 36.5 metre limit was "a big figure", but saw it as an opportunity to put Lake Macquarie "on the map".
"There is no denying that should this vision be realised there will be visual impacts," he said. "Similar when it comes to traffic, when it comes to noise, when it comes to the management of the assets in the area.
"They are things that can be worked through but at the top level I look at it and I go this is where our opportunity is a city is.
"We lose these opportunities to Newcastle and we've got to put a halt to that."
Independent councillor Colin Grigg said there was a need for this sort of development, particularly with an increase of events in the city.
"There are no hotels or resorts currently on the east coast of Lake Macquarie with Trinity on the way on the west side," he said.
"Raffertys sits on the southern end of the city, which up to this point is the main draw entry to our city due to the fact that Sydney and Central Coast combined population, also now known as greater Sydney, sits at around five and a quarter million."
Liberal councillor Jason Pauling said councillors were "conflicted" between reflecting the wishes of the local community and the needs of the wider city.
"We want to be more iconic than we have been in the past," he said. "That involves risk and that involves being unpopular sometimes.
"I want to assure those present, they are heard. Every councillor here understands the issue, but on balance when we weigh up the pros and cons on merit I think we are almost united."
Mayor Kay Fraser said Lake Macquarie had changed and grown, but did not have high-end accommodation.
"We want people to spend money in our city," she said.
"We want to support our local businesses and we can't do that unless we have the accommodation for them and the houses."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.