New Socceroo confident Jets will take off under stable ownership

By James Gardiner
June 12 2024 - 12:30pm
Apostolos Stamatelopoulos on his Socceroos debut. Picture Getty Images
Apostolos Stamatelopoulos on his Socceroos debut. Picture Getty Images

NEWLY-minted Socceroos striker Apostolos Stamatelopoulos believes the stability that new owners will bring can be a launch pad for the Newcastle Jets.

