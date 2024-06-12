New Socceroo confident Jets will take off under stable ownership

NEWLY-minted Socceroos striker Apostolos Stamatelopoulos believes the stability that new owners will bring can be a launch pad for the Newcastle Jets.
On the day his club side secured its future with Maverick Sports Partners unveiled as new owners, Stamatelopoloulos made his international debut, playing 25 minutes off the bench in a 5-0 tout of Palestine in Perth on Tuesday night.
Wearing the No.4 shirt, Stamatelopoulos became Socceroo 644 and the first Jet to play for the national team since Dimi Petratos in 2018.
The 25-year-old was busy from the get go, but had limited chances in front of goal. He gave up a chance to score from the spot at the death, handing the task to teenager Nestory Irankunda.
Asked if playing for the national team was on his radar when he returned from Greece to play for the Jets last season, Stamatelopoulos told Channel 10 commentator Andy Harper: "The only thing on my radar was putting the ball in the back of the net. I knew if I could do that consistently this would eventually come. It definitely came a lot sooner than I expected. I am just really proud to wear the Australian jersey."
Another former striker Stan Lazaridis was impressed with the performance of Stamatelopoulos and believes he could become a regular squad member.
"He is a high-pressing striker and will complement whoever he is playing besides," the 60-cap veteran said. "He is the perfect fit."
The Socceroos finished the second stage of Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup with six wins and a total scoreline of 22-0. The next round of qualifiers start in September.
Stamatelopoulos, who netted a club-record 17 goals last season, was clearly relieved after confirmation that the Jets' ownership had been resolved.
"It is great that they have come in and given us stability," he said. "That is what Jets fans have been missing for a long time. It's great to finally have that."
Maverick Sports Partners director Maurice Bisetto said club stability will have an impact off the field with fans and sponsors as well as on the field.
"A lot has been written in the past nine months about the ownership and the uncertainty around that," Bisetto said. "That brings instability.
"The corporate sponsors have done incredible through all the uncertainty. We are hoping that support continues and we can grow it. The quicker we can get the community on board - both the punters who buy memberships and the business community - the quicker the club will build."
The Jets assemble for preseason training on June 24, ahead of their Australian Cup qualifier against Western United in Darwin on July 24.
Stamatelopoulos, 25, has a year to run on his contract in Newcastle and hopes to continue where he finished last season.
"I just want to put the ball in the back of the net. That is my game. That is what I am good at," he said.
