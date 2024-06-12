Castleford to Cessnock: English ace finds a home away from home

Lewis Young could hardly have settled into a place more like home.
The Goannas fullback hails from Castleford, in the north of England, but has landed at Cessnock and in the Newcastle Rugby League after pursuing an opportunity to live and play in Australia.
And so far, on and off the field, he is loving it.
"Castleford, where I'm from, is a massive rugby league community. All you do on a weekend is go watch footy," Young said.
"And then as you get older, you play footy and then get on the piss.
"It's probably similar to Cessnock to be honest. I don't mind a beer or two."
But while Young is happy to be experiencing all life has to offer, don't think he isn't focused on footy.
He arrived at Cessnock in January with countryman Harvey Spence after spending two months training with Queensland Cup outfit Brisbane Tigers.
"Back home, I played Championship, which is the level below Super League, and I reckon it's a lot faster here," Young said of the Newcastle league's standard.
"It's probably similar physical-wise, but a lot quicker.
"Joel Edwards told me how good the competition was.
"I played with him in England when he came over, at Newcastle Thunder. That's where I started off my semi-professional career."
Young, 28, has been playing rugby league since the age of four.
He was part of Castleford's academy, spent time at Featherstone and relocated to Newcastle in England to study sports science.
He had about four years with the Thunder, before a short stint at Hunslet and then Keighley, who he helped go undefeated through the English third division in 2022. The club won 20 games straight to earn promotion to the Championship.
Having tasted that success, he is eager to help Cessnock, who remain undefeated, go all the way in 2024.
"They've got a good squad here ... and we're hoping to make the final, because I know they just missed out last year," he said.
"That's the goal; make the grand final and hopefully win it, and I'll help in that any way I can."
A half in juniors but a fullback for most of his senior career, Young did a school exchange in Mackay as a teenager and has wanted to return ever since.
A noted try-scorer in England, he hit his stride a fortnight ago with a hat-trick in Cessnock's 30-12 win over Souths, and crossed again in a 20-18 win over Macquarie on Saturday.
The Englishman, who has been working in scaffolding, praised the Goannas for helping him settle in. With a three-year visa, he is already considering an extension.
"I want to stay around Newcastle. I've had a conversation with Cessnock, nothing's been signed yet, but I'm hoping to stay," he said.
"They couldn't do enough for you. Coaches, players, volunteers... I'm loving it."
