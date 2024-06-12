Former Knights flyer closing in on Newcastle Rugby League return

Wests coach Rick Stone expects former NRL player Nathan Ross to make his first start in the coming rounds but "probably not this week".
Ross, who made 60 appearances for the Knights between 2015-18, has been recovering from a pre-season hamstring injury that required surgery. He is yet to feature for the Rosellas, who he linked with late last year.
"He is working towards it. He is back at training," Stone said.
"Probably not this week, hopefully next week.
"He was back to full training this week and we'd just like to see him do that full training for two weeks before he plays."
Part of Wingham's 2023 campaign, Ross was mostly deployed on the wing in his NRL days, scoring some memorable acrobatic tries.
But Stone is yet to decide where he will fit into his side, which also features fellow former NRL players Luke Walsh and Will Smith.
"He's got great utility value," Stone said.
"He's telling me he wants to play hooker and 13 ... obviously he could play anywhere in the outside-backs, from one to wing to centre.
"So he's pretty versatile, but I've just said: 'Let's concentrate on getting fit and I'll find a place for you'."
Smith is set to return from injury against winless Northern Hawks at Tomaree on Saturday.
It's a timely return after Hayden Loughrey, who has played five-eighth in recent weeks, suffered a suspected torn ACL in Wests' 22-16 loss to Wyong last week.
Stone is hoping Smith and Walsh can now get a decent run of games together after both have been hampered by injuries this year.
Placed fourth after four wins, two losses and a draw, Wests have only once played at Harker Oval and don't again until round 12.
Away games against The Entrance and Maitland follow the Hawks.
"We're going OK, but I think we've got some improvement in us," Stone said.
