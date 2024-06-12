Coach says to pass baton on after lifting rep program

MARTIN Brett was determined to spark interest and restore credibility in the Hunter Rugby men's program when he took over as coach three years ago.
Now it is time to pass the baton on.
Hunter finished third, wining two of three games, in the zone's return to the top tier Caldwell Cup at the Country Championships in Tamworth last weekend.
They won the second-tier Richardson Shield in 2023.
"There is a lot of interest in the team now," said Brett, who is affectionately known as Moose. "It needs a new voice, new coaching. I have done it for three years now. It might be time for someone else.
"There are a couple of coaches I think they should seek out and gauge their interest."
** The Maitland Blacks have received good news on the player front. Centre Dane Corbin has recovered from a staph infection, which was feared might end his season.
Halfback Coby Wetini sat out the final two Hunter games at the Country Championships with a knee injury, but he is also on track to play against Southern Beaches on Saturday.
** Rhys Bray is a tough cookie. Bray was the NSW Country's player of the year in 2023, but a neck issue forced him out of the Hunter team for the Country Championships. That meant he was ineligible for the Country team this season. A quick phone call was made and Bray made a rushed trip to Tamworth on Saturday and played the final game.
** Wildfires coach Scott Coleman and captains Rob Puliu'vea and Susannah Cooke presented the playing jumpers to Hunter juniors before the Country Championships. Hunter dominated winning the under 13s, 15s and 18 boys and under-14 girls.
** Lake Macquarie trio Isaako Enosa (winger), Joe Lewer (breakaway) and Sam Neufeldts (centre) were part of the Central Coast side which won the Caldwell Cup.
