Parko proves he's up to the grade for Hunter rep team

IT'S rare for players to get plucked out of second grade to play representative rugby.
It has happened to Maitland centre Sam Parkinson twice.
And he would happily answer the call again.
Parkinson, 23, featured in every game, scoring two tries, for Hunter in the Caldwell Cup at the Country Championships in Tamworth last weekend.
Wanderers lock Sione Puli'uvea also made the jump from second grade after being called up for Ngaruhe Jones.
"It was good fun," Parkinson said. "It was a similar pace to here, just a lot more physical. Those country lads hit the ruck hard."
Parkinson played two years in the NSW Country under-18s before moving to Sydney to play for Norths, where he started in colts and rose to second grade.
He returned to Maitland last year and was 'in-and-out' of the top grade.
"Even before I went to Sydney, I played first grade at age 17," the utility back said. "I'm captain of second grade at the moment. The goal is to play first grade. It pretty much shows how hard it is to make Maitland's top grade at the moment. I don't mind, as long as I get a game of footy."
Hunter coach Martin Brett had nothing but praise for Parkinson and Puli'uvea.
"They both did well, really well," he said. "Parko is hard to handle when he gets wound up. He was playing a bit of first grade last year. When he got up to the tournament, he did everything we asked of him. I had no hesitation in bringing him again. He runs hard and tackles hard.
"Sione warmed into it. The pace and physicality was a shock at the start, but once he got going, he was great. His lineout work was excellent."
Parkinson played hooker at Norths but is happy back in the centres for Maitland.
'In Sydney you do whatever you have to do to play higher grades," he said. "Once I got home, I thought I'd return to the backs. I saw what playing hooker did to dad."
Maitland first-grade coach Luke Cunningham said he was lucky to have options for the backline.
"Parko is great to have at the club," Cunningham said. "He gives us coverage across a few positions in the backline. He is more of a traditional crash-ball 12 and is very strong in defence.
"He is also handy hooker. He probably has the best lineout throw in our club."
As for next year and the Country Championships?
"I will keep sticking my hand up until they stop picking me," Parkinson said.
