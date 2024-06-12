Newcastle Herald
Southwell sisters focused on Knights and another NRLW title after Origin snub

By Renee Valentine
June 12 2024 - 7:00pm
Home-grown Newcastle Knights Jesse and Hannah Southwell will again be key as the club aims to win a third straight NRLW premiership this year. Picture by Marina Neil
They were diplomatic about their State of Origin omissions, but sisters Jesse and Hannah Southwell will no doubt have a point to prove this NRLW season.

