'Crucial' community has a say on Broadmeadow plans for 20,000 homes

The community is being asked to have its say on major plans for Broadmeadow which are now on public exhibition.
The Broadmeadow Place Strategy opened for public comment on June 12 and residents will have six weeks to provide feedback, which will guide planning and development for the suburb for the next 30 years.
The project will deliver up to 20,000 new homes for 40,000 people and 15,000 jobs across more than 313 hectares including Broadmeadow, Hamilton, Hamilton East, New Lambton and Hamilton North.
At the same time, the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure) is exhibiting a rezoning proposal to develop new homes on government-owned land.
NSW is the midst of a housing crisis and the rezoning proposal provides a great opportunity to plan for more homes.
Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully said the government wanted to look at all opportunities for more well-located homes.
"This precinct has the potential to become a shining example to communities throughout the state," he said.
"It's vital to have community input on the future of Broadmeadow so it can be retained as the region's premier sport and entertainment destination, while at the same time creating a mixed-use precinct where people can live, work and play."
Minister for the Hunter Yasmin Catley said there were "significant" investment opportunities in the precinct.
"It's also exciting to consider how we could deliver enhanced public open space, indoor sports and leisure and aquatic facilities," she said.
The precinct will play a major role in the region's development over the next 30 years, Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp said.
"It is crucial that the community are given the opportunity to have their voices heard," he said.
Newcastle Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes said Broadmeadow would be planned by working with the community and considering advice from the technical experts.
The exhibition is open until Wednesday, July 24.
