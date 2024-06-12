Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Government

'Crucial' community has a say on Broadmeadow plans for 20,000 homes

Updated June 12 2024 - 11:41am, first published 11:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A concept image of a boulevard and wetland in the future Broadmeadow precinct. Picture supplied
A concept image of a boulevard and wetland in the future Broadmeadow precinct. Picture supplied

The community is being asked to have its say on major plans for Broadmeadow which are now on public exhibition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Council News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.