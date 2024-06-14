Colossus of jazz set to stun crowds in Newcastle Advertising Feature

Iconic musician James Morrison will be performing with the Newcastle Wind Orchestra on June 22 at the University of Newcastle. Picture Supplied

Set to perform alongside the Newcastle Wind Orchestra (NWO) at the University of Newcastle Conservatorium, James Morrison will bring his passion for inspiring youthful musicians to the heart of Harold Lobb Hall at a stunning concert on June 22. The musical artistry of Morrison is as famous as it is unparalleled. His mastery of the trumpet has been studied, celebrated, and marvelled at by giants of jazz, world leaders, royal families and by a generation of fans and devotees.

For some musicians, reaching his level of global success might have been enough. Yet Morrison has complimented his personal achievements with a lesser-known passion for collaborating with aspiring artists.

The NWO, conducted by Dr Ian Cook and comprised of some of Newcastle and the Hunter region's most talented wind and brass performers, will be the perfect accompaniment for Morrison whose ability to seamlessly weave between genres and styles has always set him apart from his contemporaries.

The collaboration between Morrison and the NWO has been made possible by the generous support of Create NSW, the University of Newcastle and The Newcastle Club Foundation. Their support for the NWO and the Newcastle Youth Orchestra (NYO) reflects their enthusiasm for enriching the creative life of the city and their commitment to artistic development.

As the Artistic Director of these two local orchestras, it is a commitment that Dr Ian Cook has embodied for decades. When Dr Cook conducts the NWO, it will mark another stanza in a uniquely composed career of musical education and leadership. It is a testament to Dr Cook's tireless dedication to orchestral development that an artist of Morrison's stature will be appearing in Newcastle.



The concert will not only be a chance for music lovers to enjoy a world-renowned maestro of jazz, it will also be an opportunity for the young performers of the NWO to be inspired and witness how a singular focus on mastering an instrument can turn into a lifelong, international musical career.

As much as this mastery and his flamboyant, energetic prowess has sometimes been difficult to capture with words, Morrison was once described as a "colossus astride the genre of jazz."



It is fitting to picture him like this, a towering figure that makes so many seem smaller and less influential by comparison, but like any successful performer says, there has never been a giant stride made before the smaller steps were taken first.