How supermarket loyalty schemes go too far and scare off shoppers

Most purchases these days involve becoming a member of the retailer and thereby being eligible for a discount from time to time.
The big supermarkets are no exception.
Coles has Flybuys and Woolworths has the Everyday Rewards card. From my experience, the Coles checkout operator will ask you if you have Flybuys, but not all the time.
You can, of course, accumulate points for your overall purchases and sometimes extra points on individual items within the store. It's up to you if you want to participate in the scheme or not.
Woolworths, however, is much more aggressive with its customer rewards card system.
They never miss asking you if you have a rewards card, and if you choose not to participate you will still suffer the incessant questions every time you visit the store.
You may not want your purchases tracked as to who you are, where you live, how old you are, what you buy and when you buy it. We know this information is considered invaluable by the retailers.
I think Woolworths, however, has taken this participation to another level. It now penalises non-members by having assorted items discounted within the store for reward card holders only. All other shoppers will pay the full price.
I've been shopping at Woolworths for decades, but not anymore.
WHEN Ian Kirkwood retired from this masthead late last year, he wrote in his farewell article that one of his proudest achievements when chief of staff was the appointment of Donna Page to the editorial staff.
He has every reason to be proud as she certainly hasn't let the readers down with her continuing updates as to the letter writing fiasco concerning Newcastle Council ("New twist in saga as new emails emerge", Herald, 8/6).
Well done Donna, we commend you, and keep up the great work. The stench surrounding this whole situation is in my opinion like a rotting carcass and, thanks to you, the issue won't fade into oblivion.
I WAS amused when looking at Broelman's View in the Herald, who I believe is the best cartoonist the Herald has published for a very long time.
The depiction of Peter Dutton doing the can-can outside the Moulin Rouge is typical of Broelman's wit, thus I assume Dutton would not be offended, but amused, such as myself.
You know why they call it the can-can? It's simply because they can. They put everything up front for everyone to see, such as Dutton is doing; something that most never do.
It takes a good cartoonist who can mix humour with politics, without being offensive or biased, as some prefer to do.
Take a bow, Sir Broelman, for lighting up my day.
I FIND it extremely disappointing and concerning that federal Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has turned his back on climate action this decade.
The vast majority of Australians have already been directly impacted by climate change fuelled events like heat waves, floods, bushfires or droughts.
Cost-of-living is also worsened by climate threats, as evidenced by rising home insurance premiums. By failing to provide policy that would tackle climate impacts, the federal LNP is ignoring their responsibility to protect Australians from harm. Climate change is here and now. It is not a problem to be kicked down the road. Our economy, environment, and well-being will suffer from this retrograde decision.
YES Julie Robinson ("Bloodshed is not consigned to past", Letters, 10/6), it was a sudden cruel attack by Hamas last year and, for Israeli hostages, the torment continues.
Former senator Nova Peris nailed the hypocrisy of the pro-Palestinian lobby when she asked where are the demonstrators shouting "Free the hostages and end the war?"
I'm no fan of Bill Clinton, but he was awake to Hamas. In 2016 he said: "I killed myself to give the Palestinians a state. I had a deal they turned down that would have given them all of Gaza. Hamas is really smart.
"When they decide to rocket Israel, they insinuate themselves in the hospitals, in the schools, in the highly populous areas. They said they try to put the Israelis in a position of either not defending themselves or killing innocents. They're good at it. They're smart."
Who are the real bad guys here?
I REFER in part to Greg Hunt ("Nuclear no nightmare alternative", Letters, 12/6). I am happy to support nuclear power when the radioactive material can be neutralised. As I understand it, PFAS has similar properties of indestructibility. Both undoubtedly are very efficient at what they do, including the ability to impact human life. At least with solar panels we can recycle some of the parts, and the biggest danger to my health is in the unlikely event a panel catches on fire.
SO Peter Dutton tells us he will not set the Liberal Party's 2030 emissions target until after the next election. Let's all remember some previous advice from the Opposition Leader: "If you don't know, vote no".
GOOD to see the LNP getting on the front foot with policy. As usual it's ... "Why do something when we can do nothing?"
IT'S official: Dutton and the Coalition don't care about our children's future. They just want to keep on burning coal. They have no interest in renewable energy. Nuclear energy is no more than a smokescreen to divert our attention. If Australians put them into power, it will be new coal fired power stations, not nuclear.
PETER C Jones ("Conscription wrong prescription", Letters, 8/6): Xi Jinping will not go to his grave without taking Taiwan back into the fold. He will use whatever force necessary. I believe his expansion of China as a super power includes the occupation of Australia; we will be at war very soon. It will be a walk in the park for the Chinese military considering the current state of our defence forces. I'll be about 60 years old when the war starts and I'll fight to the death for Australia. Shame on those who wouldn't.
