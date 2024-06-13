How supermarket loyalty schemes go too far and scare off shoppers

PETER C Jones ("Conscription wrong prescription", Letters, 8/6): Xi Jinping will not go to his grave without taking Taiwan back into the fold. He will use whatever force necessary. I believe his expansion of China as a super power includes the occupation of Australia; we will be at war very soon. It will be a walk in the park for the Chinese military considering the current state of our defence forces. I'll be about 60 years old when the war starts and I'll fight to the death for Australia. Shame on those who wouldn't.