Residents point to subsidence and contamination at Minmi housing development

Large sections of Minmi Estate are at a high risk of mine subsidence or contain significant contamination, residents fighting to stop the development say.
The Green Corridor Coalition has used maps showing former mine workings in the area that date back to the mid-twentieth century to identify areas of likely subsidence.
When overlaid over Winten Property's approved plans for the 858-lot lot development, they show dozens of new homes will be built over the former coal mine workings.
"Green Corridor's submission to the Winten DA was all about areas in and around Minmi that were zoned residential in 2013 and are now shown as open public space in their subdivision plans," Green Corridor spokesman Brian Purdue said.
"We pointed out that this must be changed to a conservation or recreational zone straight-a-way to avoid any possibility of using this housing zone to develop these areas in the future. To our knowledge this has not been done but now that the developer has increased the number of houses by increasing the density in high-subsidence areas this opens up the opportunity to expand the open spaces further - fairs fair."
Winten Property did not comment about the group's concerns.
The Hunter Central Coast Regional Planning Panel approved Winten Property Group's residential subdivision at Woodford Street in March. The approval came despite community and City of Newcastle planning staff and councillors raising concerns about the project's social, environmental and infrastructure impacts.
The issue is among a range of concerns that local residents will discuss at a town meeting scheduled for Saturday July 29.
Minmi Resident Kathy White said she was particularly concerned about the disturbance and removal of contaminated land.
She cited the January 2024 Statement of Environmental Effects that estimates 37,500 cubic metres of contaminated soils containing heavy metals, (lead and copper), asbestos materials, heavy-traction hydrocarbons and other unknown toxic waste are buried on the site.
"How can this report correctly estimate that up to 15,000 cubic metres of "likely new contamination finds" exceeding human health criteria of which only 1,860 cubic metres (max) will be transported out of the area. Locals know that contaminated fill is everywhere in Minmi," she said.
"The land directly behind Minmi Creek is all overburden and mine waste and this is very close to many homes where children in particular live and is also close to the school. Lead is particularly dangerous to developing brains of young children.
"As well, there is contaminated soils in heavily timbered areas and likely, as the report suggests, in land yet to be discovered."
Ms White said organisers are calling for:
A Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure said recently that there were no plans to overturn or amend the planning approval.
"The Regional Planning Panel confirmed the application is consistent with the terms of the concept approval and the approved set of Minmi Precinct Design Guidelines," a spokesman said.
"The development application was assessed by Newcastle City Council staff and recommended for approval. The developer can now commence subdividing the land, within the conditions of approval."
