Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Government
Opinion

Two letter writers, same mobile phone number: Seriously, what are the odds?

By Donna Page
Updated June 15 2024 - 7:19am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two letter writers, same mobile phone number: Seriously, what are the odds?
Two letter writers, same mobile phone number: Seriously, what are the odds?

WHAT are the chances of two people having the same Optus mobile phone number?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Council News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.