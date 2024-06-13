Bad luck, drugs and a loaded pistol: Darby Street killer Michael Rae jailed

IT was an entirely senseless killing; a shooting born out of bad luck, drug addiction and bravado.
And whatever Wesley Prentice's debt, it was not enough to cost him his life.
But, unfortunately for Mr Prentice, 40, the man who he owed money to had a history of carrying guns and solving problems with violence.
And so when Mr Prentice came face-to-face with drug dealer and violent criminal Michael Rae inside the narrow confines of a Darby Street unit in July, 2021, the pair first began arguing, then wrestling and throwing punches before Rae did what he does when faced with confrontation; he pulled out a loaded pistol.
Mr Prentice replied: "What are you going to do, shoot me?" and "If you're going to shoot me, go on and do it."
A few seconds later, after a witness had managed to separate the pair, the gun discharged and killed Mr Prentice.
For that shooting Rae was jailed for a maximum of seven years and seven months, continuing a pattern of drugs, guns, violence, jail, repeat.
That behaviour had been escalating over the last decade, including masterminding the biggest firearm heist in the Hunter's history, culminating in the killing of Mr Prentice.
Rae was initially charged with murder and was expected to face trial in April, but pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the basis of an unlawful and dangerous act on what would have been the first day.
And on Thursday, Justice Natalie Adams jailed Rae for a maximum of nine years, with a non-parole period of five years and nine months. He will be eligible for parole in April, 2029.
Rae was out on parole and supplying drugs when he went to the unit in Darby Street, Cooks Hill on July 22.
It was about 12.37pm when Mr Prentice walked into the same unit, looking to buy some cannabis for another man.
The woman who lived there told Rae "Wes is here" and said she didn't want any dramas.
Rae reassured her he just wanted to talk to Mr Prentice about the outstanding debt, but moments later the pair were engaged in a heated argument and struggle that spilled into the loungeroom and became a fatal shooting when Rae pulled a loaded pistol out of his waistband.
Witnesses described hearing punches and the pair "struggling" and grappling" and one person said they saw Mr Prentice had Rae in a "bear hug".
It was when someone in the unit pulled the pair apart that the pistol discharged and Mr Prentice was shot in the chest at close range, according to an agreed statement of facts.
Defence barrister Paul Rosser, KC, said on Tuesday that Justice Natalie Adams could not be satisfied that the firearm was "deliberately discharged".
Justice Adams read a letter of apology from Rae and found he was genuinely remorseful, but said his prospects of rehabilitation were guarded due to his extensive criminal history, drug use and bipolar disorder diagnosis.
She said no matter who started the physical struggle, Rae had initiated the confrontation and then "escalated" things when he pulled out the loaded gun.
"Clearly wielding a loaded firearm during a physical struggle is a particularly dangerous act," Justice Adams said, calling it a serious example of manslaughter.
Rae fled the unit and was arrested at Bonny Hills, about 20 kilometres south of Port Macquarie, ten days after Mr Prentice was gunned down after a large contingent of heavily-armed police descended on the small coastal town.
He was carrying a bag that contained cash and a loaded shortened single-barrel 12-gauge shotgun.
The weapon used to kill Mr Prentice has never been found.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.