Teenage RFS volunteer fought fires he lit during Hunter rampage

By Nick Bielby
Updated June 12 2024 - 4:45pm, first published 4:00pm
Detectives arrest Rural Fire Service volunteer Jack Hardidge in August, 2023. Picture supplied
A TEENAGER who deliberately lit 10 fires in grassland and bush across the Hunter - and who drove his friends to spots where they started three others - attended some of the blazes as part of the emergency response, according to court documents.

