Raffertys residents 'disappointed' with height change approval

Raffertys Resort property owners are "disappointed" and reviewing their options after Lake Macquarie council approved a proposal to boost building heights by up to 329 per cent.
The council unanimously voted on June 11 to endorse a planning proposal for the Cams Wharf resort that would increase the maximum allowed building height from 8.5 metres to 36.5 metres on one part of the land, and up to 16 metres on another part.
The planning proposal will pave the way for site owner Iris Capital to redevelop the site to become a five-star hotel with 121 additional visitor rooms. The proposed height would enable an eight-storey development to be built.
Peter Black, representing the 200 owners at Raffertys, said the council decision did not go the way residents were hoping.
"We're disappointed with the outcome," he said.
"At the end of the day we respect the processes and respect the councillors for the job they have to do.
"We had a good opportunity to present our case."
Resident Jennifer Hawes addressed the meeting before the matter was discussed, after 158 objections were lodged about the planning proposal during public exhibition in 2023.
Many of the submissions opposed the proposed development's visual and environmental impacts on the lake waterfront, increased noise, parking and traffic.
But Mr Black said residents were not giving up.
"We're reviewing our options as we're entitled to," he said.
Rebecca Johnston spoke at the meeting on behalf of the applicant, and acknowledged that a development of the proposed height "will have localised visual impact".
"However, when weighed against the strategic and the site-specific merit of the proposal this is considered to be justified," she said.
"The development of a hotel of the scale in this location has the potential to generate around 500 construction jobs and over 50 ongoing operational jobs."
Ms Johnston said many of the issues raised in the submissions related to specific detail around future buildings and operations, which would be assessed as part of a future development application.
In approving the planning proposal, councillors said they sympathised with the residents' grievances, but that the need for high-end accommodation options and the site already being zoned and used for tourism were enough to support it.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.