Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Government

Raffertys residents 'disappointed' with height change approval

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
June 13 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raffertys Resort, and inset, a concept image of the newly approved pub, function centre and swimming pool. Pictures Google Earth and supplied
Raffertys Resort, and inset, a concept image of the newly approved pub, function centre and swimming pool. Pictures Google Earth and supplied

Raffertys Resort property owners are "disappointed" and reviewing their options after Lake Macquarie council approved a proposal to boost building heights by up to 329 per cent.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.