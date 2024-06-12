Eye-opening review lights fire in finals hungry Wildfires

HUNTER Wildfires coach Scott Coleman sat down with each player and conducted a half-yearly review in the past week.
It was an eye-opener for many.
"We spoke about the standards that we set at the start of the season at our boot camp," Coleman said. "Are we living up to them? Probably not. But we are not far off."
The point drilled home most was that the Wildfires' finals hopes were in their control.
They sit in 10th place on 21 points but are only five points behind sixth-placed Norths, whom they host at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
"Another win would have been great. We would have been in the top six," Coleman said.
"Destiny is still in our own hands. We play two of the top four teams in the last nine games, the rest are the teams around us. It is up to us to shine and really have a crack. Hopefully we get a lift for the second half of the season."
Coleman has named the same team which beat West Harbour 35-17 before the bye round - the first time he has kept the same team in consecutive games.
However, there are injury clouds hanging over fullback Nate De Thierry (finger) and in-form winger Veni Vahai (shoulder) who face fitness tests at training on Thursday.
Recently arrived imports, English lock Shay Kerry and Spanish back-rower Unamol Urraze, will start in second grade.
"They are getting better and better with each session," Coleman said. "We will have a good look at them on Saturday."
Powerhouse No.8 Kirk Tufuga has returned after three years in Spain and will also play seconds.
"Kirk was our first-grade captain in 2021," Coleman said. "He is three years older but he is fit and will be amazing in that second grade space. He will also put pressure on the top guys."
Taufua Kinkini, who has played a game for Hamilton and represented Hunter at the Country Championships as part of his return from a long-term foot injury is back at the Wildfires.
