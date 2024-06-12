$110.5m for roads to truck wind turbines through Hunter

Also making news in state politics this morning, environment minister Penny Sharpe will outline how the government plans to balance the demand for more housing while protecting the Hunter's valuable biodiversity during an address in Newcastle. Ms Sharpe will address the Urban Development Institute of Australia luncheon today. The institute has called on the government to invest in strategic conservation plans in growth areas around Maitland, Cessnock, Port Stephens, Newcastle and Lake Macquarie.