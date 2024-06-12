$110.5m for roads to truck wind turbines through Hunter

The NSW government will spend $110.5 million on Hunter roads to help transport huge wind turbines from Newcastle port to renewable energy zones. As revealed in Michael Parris's exclusive story, treasurer Daniel Mookhey has included the two-year funding in the state budget, to be handed down next week.
Also making news in state politics this morning, environment minister Penny Sharpe will outline how the government plans to balance the demand for more housing while protecting the Hunter's valuable biodiversity during an address in Newcastle. Ms Sharpe will address the Urban Development Institute of Australia luncheon today. The institute has called on the government to invest in strategic conservation plans in growth areas around Maitland, Cessnock, Port Stephens, Newcastle and Lake Macquarie.
More than 300 fast food workers in Newcastle have been underpaid more than $280,000, according to the Fair Work Ombudsman. Surprise inspections at 43 businesses, mostly "cheap eats" restaurants, found workplace law breaches at 30 outlets across Broadmeadow, Cameron Park, Hamilton, Islington, Maryland, Mayfield, and Merewether, Nick Bielby reports.
In sport, the Newcastle Knights could be facing a tug-of-war to retain David Armstrong amid reports the rookie fullback has backflipped on a contract extension and now wants to head to England.
And Novocastrian Mara Watts has been presented with her own Australian representative cap, 40 years after playing in the Australian women's soccer squad.
