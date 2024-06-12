Newcastle Herald
$110.5m for roads to truck wind turbines through Hunter

June 13 2024 - 3:00am
The NSW government will spend $110.5 million on Hunter roads to help transport huge wind turbines from Newcastle port to renewable energy zones. As revealed in Michael Parris's exclusive story, treasurer Daniel Mookhey has included the two-year funding in the state budget, to be handed down next week.

