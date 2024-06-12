Legacy of gun smoke: stories from Fort Scratchley 82 years after shells came down

It was all, suddenly, so real. Until that point, militia service had been relatively relaxed. The guns had been put in years ago - a repair of 32 pounders initially before the bigger bores were added - but even then, there would have been few who expected to ever actually fire them. They were meant only as a precaution in case the Russians, who had been fighting the British in Crimea, decided to turn mercantile against the empire's allies. And even then, it would have been a long trip to the bottom of the world for the argument.