'Shoot the wife, just shoot her': dispute in traveller community led to $24K Rolex robbery

A DISPUTE between two families from the "traveller community" led to a man being shot twice in the legs and robbed of a $24,000 Rolex watch, according to court documents.
Adam Jones Jnr, known as "Little Adam", now 37, appeared in Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday via audio visual link from Silverwater Correctional Centre, where he pleaded guilty to armed robbery causing wounding and acquiring a pistol subject to a firearm prohibition order.
He remains behind bars and will be sentenced in Newcastle District Court later in the year.
Meanwhile, his 60-year-old father, Adam Jones Snr, known as "Big Adam", last month pleaded not guilty to the armed robbery and shooting and will face a trial, likely in 2025.
According to an agreed statement of facts, the Jones family had known the victim's family for more than 30 years because they were all part of the extended "traveller" community.
In July last year, "Big Adam" allegedly became aware that a member of the victim's family had "disparaged" a member of his family's reputation.
Detectives allege both "Big Adam" and "Little Adam" went over to the victim's home at Karuah about 6pm on July 4 and asked to speak to the victim, telling the victim's wife: "It's men's business".
While other members of the victim's family, including children, locked themselves inside bedrooms, "Little Adam" pulled out a black pistol and demanded the victim's $24,000 Rolex watch.
"You're getting f--- all," the victim replied. "You're getting nothing."
"Little Adam" then shot the victim in the top of his left leg, the bullet lodging in the victim's wallet.
He kept demanding the watch and then shot the victim in the right thigh.
The victim still wouldn't hand over his watch and "Little Adam" pointed the gun at his head, while his father allegedly told him "shoot the wife, just shoot her".
Eventually, the victim allegedly handed over his watch and the two men left.
Court documents state that two children in the home were so terrified after hearing the gunshots that they climbed out the window and fled down to a river to hide.
The bullet fell out of the victim's thigh wound and the victim's wife later found the other bullet lodged in his wallet.
He was taken to hospital and told police he couldn't remember what happened and didn't know the men who shot him.
The "traveller community", or Romani people, have a strict policy about speaking or "squealing" to police and the victim said he was scared members of his family would face further retribution.
"Little Adam" was arrested by Raptor Squad detectives, who were assisted by the Tactical Operations Unit, at Belmont on July 6.
His father was arrested inside a caravan at Lake Munmorah the same day.
