Continue to live in your own home: Get the right support in place

Care staff are employed directly by NovaCare so the right people are chosen for the job. Picture supplied

This is branded content for NovaCare.

The desire for many seniors is to stay as independent as they can for as long as they can.

Being in their own home is often central to this independence, but for older people to be comfortable at home they may need support.

NovaCare's total focus is on supporting older people in the community to continue to live in their own home, leading the life they choose, doing the activities they like and surrounding themselves with the people and things they love.

Whatever those interests and goals, NovaCare help make things happen with the support of someone they trust.

They have over 330 staff specialising in this type of care all of who are locals based in the Hunter.

Why is NovaCare different to other home care providers?

Locally based

As mentioned above, NovaCare are a Hunter Valley based not for profit provider, that have been operating in the region for over 30 years. With NovaCare you get the support of people who live locally and are dedicated to making a difference in their own neighbourhood.

They speak your language

NovaCare case managers pride themselves on ensuring they have efficient and effective communication with all of their home care package customers. Case managers are able to take a more personalised approach as they have reduced case loads and support from case manager assistants so they can give you more time.



Case managers are easy to contact anytime

All NovaCare case managers provide their direct mobile number. This gives clients options, you can call your case manager directly, via reception, or request a call via the NovaCare App.



Happy engaged staff

NovaCare value their staff and care about the services they provide. All care staff are employed directly by the organisation so the right people are chosen for the job.



Each staff member has been selected for their ethics, respect, empathy and a genuine enjoyment of what they do. In the aged-care industry, NovaCare are renowned for the quality of their training programs.



After hours emergency care

Peace-of-mind is guaranteed with NovaCare's emergency after hours service that supports their consumers and care staff. If an emergency were to arise out of hours, consumers can call the service to get the help they need.

Tap into the NovaCare App



For the convenience of consumers and their families, NovaCare has an app that allows access to service information, for you to request service changes and communicate with case managers. The App is easy to install and even easier to use.

A diversity of services on offer

There is a diversity of services on offer when you choose NovaCare. You have access to Newcastle's only overnight respite cottage at Hamilton and a selection of one-on-one services including their registered nurses, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, massage therapists and a team of allied health assistants. Also included are social centres at Taylors Beach, Swansea, Morisset and Merewether.



In summary

If you are looking for a provider or are currently with a different provider but would like to change, talk to NovaCare now on 1300 363 654 or go to their website www.novacare.org.au/contact/.

A not for profit organsation, NovaCare has recently had a recruiting drive so have staff with the capacity to deliver new services in your area right now!