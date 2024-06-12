Knights face tug-of-war to retain rookie fullback David Armstrong

THE Newcastle Knights could be facing a tug-of-war to retain David Armstrong amid reports that the rookie fullback has backflipped on a contract extension and now wants to head to England.
Armstrong's agent is understood to have informed Newcastle officials last week that his client had knocked back interest from Sydney Roosters and would accept the two-season deal the Knights had tabled.
It now seems that Armstrong wants to renege on that and link with Super League club Leigh Leopards, who were chasing him in the pre-season.
While it is understood that Armstrong has not actually put pen on a contract with Newcastle, his agent reportedly agreed to terms via email.
Knights football director Peter Parr said on Wednesday he was unable to comment, because he needed to discuss the issue with Newcastle's powers-that-be, as well as Armstrong and his manager.
Whereas players who sign with rival clubs have a cooling-off period - highlighted recently by David Fifita's decision to belatedly knock back the Roosters and re-sign with Gold Coast - it is understood that is not the case if players re-sign with their existing club.
Despite reports in England that Leigh have "sealed" a three-year deal with Armstrong, Leopards coach Adrian Lam told totalrl.com nothing was confirmed.
"It's just club policy that we don't discuss those sort of rumours or let's say speculation that are linked to our club," Lam said. " ... if there is any further information to be had we will let anyone know as soon as that happens.
"We are always looking. There will be a few players that are well known that will leave the club. We are always talking about retention and recruitment."
Lam spoke positively about potentially signing Armstrong in March, saying: "We've made it very clear that he's a player that I've followed, supported and I like the way he plays."
A month later, Lam said Armstrong was "someone that we would see fit in this environment really, really well and the style of play that we play will suit him ... he is a player that we are interested in."
Since then, Amstrong has debuted in the NRL as replacement for injured Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga, helping Newcastle win the first four games in which he appeared, scoring a try on his top-grade debut and a hat-trick in his fourth game.
But he suffered a reality check in his fifth outing, a 32-2 loss to Canterbury, and a quadriceps strain prompted Knights coach Adam O'Brien to rest him last weekend, allowing Cessnock 20-year-old Fletcher Sharpe to make an impressive debut against Melbourne Storm.
Sharpe has retained the No.1 jersey for Sunday's clash with Penrith at McDonald Jones Stadium but Armstrong was named on the extended bench.
The presence of Ponga and Sharpe, plus a more lucrative deal in England, have apparently prompted Armstrong to have a change of heart.
But even though the 23-year-old would potentially be their third-string fullback next season, the Knights are loath to lose him and believe he could gain some size in the gym and make the transition to wing.
