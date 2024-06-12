Seven Days in League: Why the Blues should sign up Peter Costello

HOW soft has State of Origin become?
Back in the glory days, an elbow to the head from Les Boyd or Mark Geyer - or a good old-fashioned all-in brawl - was just part of the entertainment.
Sadly, it now appears tradition has been completely forsaken after the atrocious stitch-up last night that resulted in Joseph-Aukuso Sua'ali'i being sent off for a tackle on Reece Walsh that wouldn't have bruised a grape.
With the Blues inexplicably reduced to 12 men for 73 minutes, the game was ruined, the series was sabotaged, and the sell-out crowd deserve full refunds.
We might as well all start watching aerial ping-pong instead.
AMID the fall-out from Origin I, I notice reports that Cane Toads staff member Nate Myles gave Sua'ali'i a spray as he left the field on Wednesday for his early shower.
Myles is reported to have said "enjoy your f---ing debut", in an exchange captured by sideline TV cameras.
I'm not sure this was really warranted.
Sua'ali'i may have created history by becoming the first Origin player to be sent off on debut, but Myles also has his own unique claim to fame, as the first player to miss an Origin game through off-field misconduct.
Back in 2009, Myles copped a six-week ban after - according to a Sydney Morning Herald report at the time - he was found "disoriented and naked in a hotel corridor at 8am on Sunday after attending a junior rugby league function ... it was later discovered that Myles, who was found in a fire escape, had also defecated elsewhere in the hotel corridor."
I guess what all this goes to show is that (a) even Origin superstars make mistakes, and (b) 15 years after disgracing himself, Nate Myles is still full of crap.
WHO can the Blues bring in to bolster their side after the 38-10 pizzling in game one? Well, desperate times call for desperate measures, and Seven Days is always willing to think outside the square and deliver left-field solutions.
In this case, I've reached the conclusion that Channel Nine chairman and former national treasurer Peter Costello might give the Blues some much-needed mongrel, judging by the video of him trampling a pesky journalist at Canberra Airport.
True, the big fella is 66 and, as one wit observes on social media, "his chins have been in a good paddock". But he can still obviously bend the line. NSW need that sort of go-forward, so I'd be picking him on the right wing. The far-right wing.
NEWS breaks that poor old Peter Costello has resigned/been punted as Channel Nine chairman.
This is another example of cancel culture gone mad.
Anyway, at least Pete - who in years gone by claimed to be a Cronulla fan - might have a bit more time to get out to Shark Park.
He might even be able to sit alongside his former Tory teammate Scotty from Marketing, unless the ex-Member for Honolulu is still too busy spruiking his best-seller, Plans For Your Good: A Prime Minister's Testimony of God's Faithfulness.
A DAILY Telegraph headline refers to Wests Tigers forward Alex Seyfarth as "the dumbest player in the NRL," after conceding a couple of silly penalties in the towelling from the Dragons. It's a big call, because there is fierce competition.
Personally my money would be on Roosters prop Terrell May, who according to his social-media posts, doesn't seem to know the difference between "he's" and "his".
To be fair, I can't imagine big Terrell paid much attention during primary-school grammar lessons.
SOME advice from the other side of the world might be worth heeding as the Blues regroup for Origin II.
As Prince William addresses the England soccer team before they head off to the Euro 2024 tournament, he shares with them a pearl of wisdom from his young bloke, six-year-old Prince Louis: "Eat twice as much as you normally would."
It's food for thought, if nothing else.
I NOTE with interest that former Wests Tigers bosses Lee Hagipantelis and Justin Pascoe are now 25 per cent owners of the Newcastle Jets, as members of a consortium who have saved our A-League franchise from the scrapheap. It's good to see Lee and Justin are moving up in the world.
