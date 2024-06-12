Edgeworth, Lambton Jaffas through to Australia Cup round of 32

Lambton Jaffas came from a goal down to beat Broadmeadow in stoppage time and Edgeworth's Kiwi connection proved the difference against Newcastle Olympic as the clubs qualified for the Australia Cup main draw on Wednesday night.
Edgeworth made it to the round of 32 for the sixth time, beating Olympic 1-0 at Darling Street Oval with a 22nd minute goal from Ryan Feutz off a ball from fellow New Zealander Seth Clark. The combination scored three goals between them in Edgeworth's 4-0 win over Olympic on May 25 in the NPL.
Unbeaten NPL leaders and defending champions Jaffas defeated Broadmeadow 2-1 at Magic Park in the other round seven Northern NSW qualifier.
Bailey Wells set up Jayden Stewardson in the 25th minute to give Broadmeadow the lead. The hosts had other great chances to score, including Stewardson hitting the woodwork in the 37th minute, but they were unable to get a second goal.
Bailey Newton equalised off a cross from Scott Pettit in the 78th minute. Pettit then provided the free kick for Pat Bond to head home the winner in the second minute of injury time.
It is just the second time Jaffas have made the national stage in the knockout. Their other appearance was a 1-0 loss in Devonport in 2016.
Broadmeadow, who are a point behind Jaffas in the league, remain the most successful NNSW club in qualifying, making the round of 32 seven times.
In the NPL on Wednesday night, Adamstown moved out of last spot with their first win of the season, defeating Lake Macquarie 3-1 at Macquarie Field.
The result moved Adamstown to five points, now two ahead of Lakes, who dropped to the automatic relegation position.
At Fearnley Dawes Field, New Lambton got their second victory of the year, beating Cooks Hill 2-1 thanks to a Riley Taylor strike in the 85th minute.
Joel Clissold had equalised for Cooks Hill, who have 12 points, five minutes earlier. Josh Piddington put New Lambton ahead in the 56th.
The win pushed the Golden Eagles to eight points in the fight to avoid relegation.
Last is relegated and second last enters play-offs to determine their fate.
