Why we love Chisel: Newcastle's connection to legends of rock

That's how I view Cold Chisel. Their mercurial chemistry and the size of their body of work echoes, for better or worse, the Eagles and Fleetwood Mac. Chisel are a tense and combustible creative democracy. They've written songs that have become as close to scripture as any Australian act. If you write an anthem about life, and particularly Australian life, in a stark, uncomplicated and honest manner, aided by sublime melodies, then you'll find your way into hearts and minds. Cold Chisel did this 100 times over. The songs are immediate and they're authentic. There's a purity of craft and intent. And you can still sing them after eight schooners. That's also important.