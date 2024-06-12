These men could help with investigation into suspicious fire, police say

DETECTIVES have released CCTV footage following a suspicious house fire at Islington earlier this year.
Emergency crews were called to a home on Norfolk Avenue at about 11.20am on March 25 following reports of a fire.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze, but parts of the house were significantly damaged.
Officers from Newcastle City Police District have been investigating the incident under Strike Force Rhodochrosite.
They released CCTV footage on Thursday, June 13, showing two men who they believe could help with their inquiries.
The first man is described as being about 170-180cm tall, of solid build and with dark hair.
He is pictured wearing an orange hi-vis shirt, dark shorts, tan work boots and sunglasses.
The second man is described as being about 180-185cm tall, of muscular build and with black hair.
He is pictured wearing a yellow hi-vis shirt, dark shorts, dark shoes and sunglasses.
Anyone able to identify the men is urged to contact Newcastle detectives or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, police said in a statement.
