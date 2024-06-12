Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

These men could help with investigation into suspicious fire, police say

Updated June 13 2024 - 7:58am, first published 7:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle police believe these men can help with their inquiries into a suspicious house fire at Islington in March 2024. Picture by NSW Police
Newcastle police believe these men can help with their inquiries into a suspicious house fire at Islington in March 2024. Picture by NSW Police

DETECTIVES have released CCTV footage following a suspicious house fire at Islington earlier this year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.