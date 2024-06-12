Newcastle Herald
Tenders awarded for high-speed rail network business case

Updated June 13 2024 - 8:38am, first published 8:36am
The East Coast High Speed Rail Network will connect Sydney, the Central Coast and Newcastle. Above, one of the possible routes.
The High Speed Rail Authority has awarded tenders for the development and planning of the high-speed train network from Newcastle to Sydney.

