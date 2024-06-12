Tenders awarded for high-speed rail network business case

The High Speed Rail Authority has awarded tenders for the development and planning of the high-speed train network from Newcastle to Sydney.
The federal government invited tenders for eight work packages, which will allow the authority to deliver a business case for the Sydney to Newcastle section of the high-speed rail network by the end of 2024.
The eight packages include project controls (costs, schedule and risk), rail operations planning, First Nations participation and engagement, and commercial, delivery strategy and industry engagement.
According to the government more than 300 industry members participated in the briefing held in March and the contracts have since been awarded to the following companies.
The federal government has committed $500 million for the planning and corridor protection of the Sydney to Newcastle section.
The first major milestone will be progressing with onsite studies like geotechnical investigations to test ground condition. This will help inform high-speed rail corridor alignment and station locations.
Stakeholders can register their details to participate in future engagement opportunities by emailing info@hsra.gov.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.