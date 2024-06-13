What's on this weekend: Footy, Flickerfest, Maitland Heritage & markets

A Vision for the Voids 10am to 3pm, Q Building or UoN Upper Hunter Campus, Honeysuckle Drive, Newcastle.
Arts In The Yard 10am to 12pm, The Lock-Up, 90 Hunter Street, Newcastle.
Blackbird Saturday & Sunday 7pm to 8.30pm, directed by Pip Thoroughgood, Catapult, 880 Hunter Street, Newcastle.
Dave Thornton & Dilruk Jayasinha 8.30pm, Kahibah Sports Club, 63 Kenibea Avenue, Kahibah.
Flickerfest 2024 International Short Film Festival Best of Australian Shorts 6.30pm & Short Laughs Comedy Tour 9pm, Civic Playhouse, Newcastle.
Goldfish Filmfest 6.30pm to 9pm, Newcastle Conservatorium of Music, Auckland Street, Newcastle.
Handmade In The Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, Kevin Sobels Wines, 5 Halls Road, Pokolbin.
Homegrown Winter Markets 10am to 2pm, The Station, Newcastle.
Illuminate Raymond Terrace 4pm to 9pm, Riverside Park, Hunter Street and King Street, Raymond Terrace.
Jazz Night at Dobell House 5.30pm to 8pm, Dobell House, 47 Dobell Drive, Wangi Wangi.
L&H Electrical Race Day 11am, Newcastle Racecourse, Darling Street, Broadmeadow.
Lake Macquarie City Farmers Market 8am to 2pm, Stockland Shopping Centre, Glendale.
Linda Loh Artist Talk: Exploring the Technological Sublime 2pm, Multi-Arts Pavilion, mima, 96 Creek Reserve, Speers Point.
Maitland Heritage Festival Saturday & Sunday, various events around Maitland CBD.
Newcastle 2040 CSP review - community engagement pop-up 8am to 11.30am, Wallsend Park, Brooks Street, Wallsend.
Star Struck: Love It! 1pm & 7pm, Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Broadmeadow.
Shute Shield Rugby: Hunter Wildfires vs Northern Suburbs 3pm, No.2 Sportsground, Newcastle West.
Stephen Hobbs - That Magenta 5pm to 7pm, Newcastle Art Space, 91 Chinchen Street, Tighes Hill.
Tanilba Bay Markets 9am to 12pm, Kooindah Plaza, President Wilson Walk, Tanilba Bay.
Up Amongst The Clouds: Marisa Mu 10am to 2pm, Leda Gallery, 2 & 3/850 Hunter Street, Newcastle West.
Warners Bay Markets 9am to 1pm, Warners Bay Foreshore.
Young Dobell Exhibition Opening 2pm to 4pm, Museum of Art and Culture yapang, Lake Macquarie, 1A First Street, Booragul.
Adamstown Lions Markets 7am, corner of Brunker and Glebe Roads, Adamstown.
Australian Ice Hockey League: Newcastle Northstars vs Central Coast Rhinos 4pm, Hunter Ice Skating Stadium, 230 Macquarie Road, Warners Bay.
Filipino Boodle Fight 6pm, Bar Beach Bowling Club, 29 Kilgour Avenue, Merewether.
Nelson Bay Legacy Markets 9am to 3pm, Neil Carroll Park, Shoal Bay Road, Nelson Bay.
Newcastle City Farmers Market 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground, Broadmeadow.
NRL: Newcastle Knights vs Penrith Panthers McDonald Jones Stadium, Broadmeadow. First grade 4.05pm, NSW Cup 1.40pm, Jersey Flegg 11.40am, gates open 11.30am.
One Song Sing 3pm to 5pm, Pearson St Mall, Charlestown.
Rail Motor Society Open Day 10am to 2.30pm, Webbers Creek Road, Paterson.
SagoSun Flea Market 9am to 1pm, Common Circus Studios, 1A Dixon St, Hamilton.
Second Hand Sunday 10am to 4pm, Rudderless Records, 148 Parry Street, Newcastle West.
Toronto Brass - The Art of Brass! 2pm to 4pm, Rathmines Theatre, nawayiba, Stilling Street, Rathmines.
Missy Higgins Saturday & Sunday 7.30pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
Josh Setterfield, with Ella Powell, Saturday 7pm, Wangi Wangi RSL.
Sneaky Sound System Saturday 9pm, Huntlee Tavern.
Ruffians Saturday 8pm, Stag & Hunter Hotel, Mayfield.
Burial Chamber with OCD, Hatescape, Fall From Heaven, Mocked, Saturday 8pm, Hamilton Station Hotel, Islington.
Dancing In The Shadows Of Motown Saturday 7.30pm, Flamingos Live, Lambton.
Good Corn Liquor Saturday 8.30pm, Wickham Park Hotel, Wickham.
Cec Peterson Saturday 6.30pm, Qirkz In The Hunter, Abermain.
Hockey Dad in-store launch for album Rebuild Repeat, Sunday 11am, Hiss & Crackle Records, 18 Council Street, Wallsend.
ChaiChester, with Packed With Haste, Sunday 5pm, Lass O'Gowrie Hotel, Wickham.
Temple Of The Stag Unplugged ft. Stag Temple Pilots, Amy Vee, Anna Weatherup, Bob Corbett, Dave Wells, Sunday 7pm, Stag & Hunter Hotel, Mayfield.
Tania Kernaghan & Jason Owen Sunday 7.30pm, Flamingos Live, Lambton.
Long Distance, with Virescent, Acts Of Insanity, Kryptids, Sunday 8pm, Hamilton Station Hotel, Islington.
Mick Daley & The Verbals Sunday 3.30pm, Grand Junction Hotel, Maitland.
Rory Ellis & Christian Marsh 4pm, Royal Hotel, Dungog.
Yaron Hallis 12pm, Qirkz In The Hunter, Abermain.
