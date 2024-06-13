Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
What's on

What's on this weekend: Footy, Flickerfest, Maitland Heritage & markets

Updated June 13 2024 - 1:21pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Knights fans will be hoping Dane Gagai can continue his good form against the three-time reigning premiers, Penrith, on Sunday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Knights fans will be hoping Dane Gagai can continue his good form against the three-time reigning premiers, Penrith, on Sunday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

SATURDAY

A Vision for the Voids 10am to 3pm, Q Building or UoN Upper Hunter Campus, Honeysuckle Drive, Newcastle.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.