Mystery endures as coroner delivers open finding in farmer's poisoning death

By Sam Rigney
Updated June 13 2024 - 12:03pm, first published 12:00pm
Douglas Thrift died in December, 2018, an autopsy later revealing he had a fatal concentration of the highly-toxic strychnine in his system. An inquest in May examined the source of strychnine and how it was ingested.
THE mystery of how a much-loved Upper Hunter farmer and sporting legend ingested a lethal dose of strychnine will endure after a coroner said there was insufficient evidence to definitively determine his manner of death.

