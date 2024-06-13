Origin strikes short-term coal supply deal with Myuna, Mandalong mines

Origin Energy has reached a deal with mining company Centennial to supply Eraring Power Station with coal from the Myuna and Mandalong collieries for the next six months.
The short-term agreement leaves Origin open to continue to negotiate with Centennial on a longer-term deal or chase coal supplies from other mining companies.
The new deal is a brief reprieve for Myuna, which exists only to provide coal to Eraring, but offers little job security for hundreds of miners at the two Lake Macquarie pits.
Origin's existing deal with Centennial expires this month.
The NSW government announced last month that it would pay Origin Energy up to $450 million to keep Eraring open for two years beyond its planned August 2025 closure.
Mandalong sells about half its output to Eraring, which is the nation's largest coal-fired power station.
Both mines send coal to Eraring via conveyor belts.
Eraring, which supplies about a quarter of the state's power, must close by April 2029 under its deal with the government.
Centennial said last month that sourcing coal from somewhere else could put 1200 more coal train movements on rail lines through Newcastle.
Origin said in a statement that it was "pleased to have secured this coal on competitive terms, which helps underpin secure and affordable electricity supply for NSW".
"We intend to maintain an ongoing dialogue with Centennial Coal regarding a possible extension to this agreement in future," the company said.
"More broadly, Origin is committed to continuing to actively engage across Eraring's supplier base on their plans to support workers and the community in the years ahead as we transition towards the eventual retirement of Eraring Power Station."
