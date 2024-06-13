Newcastle Herald
'Role overload': harmful incidents at Hunter hospitals

June 14 2024 - 3:00am
AMOST 1100 cases of major harm and 34,000 cases of minor harm occurred in "clinical incidents" at Hunter hospitals in six years, health data shows. Damon Cronshaw reveals there were 47 cases of an unexpected death or "sentinel event" (preventable incident causing death or serious harm) at John Hunter Hospital from 2018 to 2023.

