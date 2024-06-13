'Role overload': harmful incidents at Hunter hospitals

AMOST 1100 cases of major harm and 34,000 cases of minor harm occurred in "clinical incidents" at Hunter hospitals in six years, health data shows. Damon Cronshaw reveals there were 47 cases of an unexpected death or "sentinel event" (preventable incident causing death or serious harm) at John Hunter Hospital from 2018 to 2023.
In other news, one woman has shared her story of fleeing an abusive relationship, telling reporter Madeline Link how she signed a lease on her own rental property, where she moved in with her children. She handed the keys to Friends With Dignity volunteers and a week later, they had completely furnished the house. Find out more about how the group's work is playing a significant role in many victims of domestic violence's decision to leave. Read the full story here.
Those looking for an early morning kebab on Beaumont Street may get two more hours to satisfy their craving after an application was lodged to keep the Oasis food complex open until 4am, Sage Swinton reports. The food court on the corner of Beaumont and Cleary streets is approved to trade until 2am seven nights a week, but is seeking to push the closing time to 4am on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.
In sport, Robert Dillon reports Knights centre Bradman Best has allayed concerns about his recovery from a hamstring injury by stretching out at training in the lead-up to Sunday's clash with Penrith at McDonald Jones Stadium. Best has been sidelined since suffering a grade-two tear of the tendon playing against Gold Coast on May 18, and Knights coach Adam O'Brien said last week that he still had "to jump through a couple of hoops" to prove he was fit to take on the three-time premiers.
