'Role overload': harmful incidents at Hunter hospitals

In sport, Robert Dillon reports Knights centre Bradman Best has allayed concerns about his recovery from a hamstring injury by stretching out at training in the lead-up to Sunday's clash with Penrith at McDonald Jones Stadium. Best has been sidelined since suffering a grade-two tear of the tendon playing against Gold Coast on May 18, and Knights coach Adam O'Brien said last week that he still had "to jump through a couple of hoops" to prove he was fit to take on the three-time premiers.