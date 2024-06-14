Benefits for Broken Hill and greyhound news from the NSW regions

Just two years after hosting its first ever TAB race meeting, Broken Hill Greyhound Club is preparing to stage a record 40 TAB meetings in 2024-25.
The outback club's success - built on the hard work of its management and volunteers - has been rewarded as GRNSW announced changes to its racing calendar for the upcoming financial year.
Broken Hill club president Regan Edgecumbe said the extra racing dates would be a big windfall for the community.
"We are about community here, and these extra meetings will I'm sure benefit our local community with people making a weekend or even a week of it out here, using accommodation and restaurants, and other services," he said.
Prior to April 2022, Broken Hill had only ever conducted non-TAB meetings on its unique red loam racetrack.
The club was initially given TAB status for two race meetings - including its annual Broken Hill Cup - with an additional five TAB meetings added before a big jump in 2023-24 which has seen it conduct 23 TAB race meetings.
"It has been a lot of hard work, especially in the early days of COVID," Edgecumbe said.
"We didn't know where we were going at that time. We had no crowds and then no availability of stewards. We were naturally very remote out here, but we managed to push through and we had some fantastic cooperation from GWIC [Greyhound Welfare & Integrity Commission] and GRNSW to allow us to keep racing during COVID.
"So, to achieve 40 meetings a year for us is a remarkable achievement, and great reward for a lot of hard work and commitment. A lot of people here do a lot of stuff for nothing. Like many clubs, we have a lot of volunteers who work tirelessly for the good of the club and the sport."
While the schedule is yet to be formalised, Edgecumbe said that Broken Hill is likely to race from July to December, then pause during the hotter months, and return to race from March to June.
He added that the reaction from the local community, local participants and visiting trainers, has already been very positive.
"What this does is create a more regular racing pattern. We've already attracted a lot of notice from interstate trainers who will now know they will be able to rely on that regular schedule of racing. Our local trainers make up 70-80 per cent of runners at our meetings, with the rest coming from interstate. Already I have had a few interstate trainers saying they won't be bringing their B grade dogs here anymore, they have to bring the A graders to be competitive. It's not that easy to win out here anymore.
"The next challenge for the club is to start looking at a few more feature races. We are very proactive in the community with a lot of charity groups in town. We do a really big one for our local breast cancer organisation in October, and just recently had a charity day for our RSL. We try to stay very proactive on the charity side to help as much as we can.
"Hopefully there will be a lot of winners in Broken Hill from this announcement. The local trainers too have been very positive about it and it's created a bit of excitement. I think this will see our local number of dogs boosted and will encourage more people into the sport now that they can see a strong future for us here."
Finally a Havoc win for Shayne and Charmaine at Gunnedah
The win of Cindy Keeping in the time-honoured Ladbrokes Chief Havoc Cup at Gunnedah on June 9 revived childhood memories for industry stalwart Shayne Stiff.
Stiff, who with his partner, trainer Charmaine Roberts, enjoyed the victory of Cindy Keeping in the $40,000 feature, recalled after the race a visit to Gunnedah 30 or 40 years ago.
"Gunnedah is a great track and the Chief Havoc Cup is a race Charmaine and I have had a few cracks at," Stiff said.
"We've had a few in finals but never really got close until now. My grandmother, Eliza Stiff, trained some good dogs including Tivoli Bush in the late 1960s who won 13 or 14 at Harold Park which was the record at the time, and we went to race meetings all over the country.
"I remember when I was a kid she said to me that she saw Chief Havoc race and he was better than Zoom Top. She loved Chief Havoc.
"I remember going to Gunnedah about 30 or 40 years ago and talking to the son of Chief Havoc's trainer Jack Millard about their dog. Everyone says he was just a freak of a dog."
Cindy Keeping will now campaign at the rich Winter Carnival in Queensland.
Need a pet?
The Greyhounds As Pets team will again be out about in coming weeks with several major events planned.
On Saturday June 15 the team will again head to a winery with an event to be held at the Rowlee Wines Vineyard in Orange. The event follows recent successful days at wineries in Mudgee and the Hunter Valley.
Also on June 15 the annual adoption day at Macarthur Pets in Gregory Hills will be held.
The team will also hold a GAP event at Hanrob Pet Hotel in Canberra on June 22 and at Hanrob's Duffys Forest property on June 23.
Full details of all events can be found on the GAP website: gapnsw.com.au.
GBOTA posts
The Greyhound Breeders Owners and Trainers Association this week announced two new roles in their organisation.
Jason Lyne, who was the popular racing manager at the Bathurst Greyhound Club before it's demise due to flooding in 2022, has been appointed to the role of Chief Operating Officer.
The other appointment at the GBOTA is that of Donny Micallef who has become the Metropolitan Operations Officer.
The pair bring a wealth of industry knowledge and experience into the roles, and the GBOTA confirmed that Jason will oversee all operations, whilst Donny will focus on Wentworth Park and Appin.
Straight of Origin
Good luck to the NSW team racing for the Terry Hill Straight of Origin at Capalaba on June 16. It will be an emotional day with the Blues led by defending Origin champion Shall Not who was owned by the late Terry Hill.
