Sneak peek: see all the photos from behind-the-scenes at Star Struck

IT IS a special week in the public school calendar, when more than 3500 students come together for the annual performance of Star Struck.
This year's theme is Love it! and Newcastle Herald was invited along to the dress rehearsals for a sneak peek of the production.
Held at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Star Struck performances are on Friday June 14 and Saturday June 15, with tickets still available through Ticketek.
Every year students from Newcastle, the Hunter and the Central Coast regions put on an "unforgettable show filled with mesmerising performances, electrifying energy, and heartwarming moments, as they celebrate love through music, dance, and drama" and this year is expected to be no different.
