Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Education

'Buried in the ice': Black Summer conditions found seven times in the past

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
June 14 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Weather conditions for bushfires like the Black Summer have occurred seven times in the past 2000 years, new research shows.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

More from Education

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.