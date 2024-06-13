On the home stretch: Fernleigh Track project gathers momentum

ANOTHER stretch of the Fernleigh Awabakal Shared Track is complete, bringing the 35km route from Adamstown to Murrays Beach a step closer to reality.
Lake Macquarie council crews have finished a section of the track (FAST) between Belmont's Ocean Park Road to Hilda Street in Belmont South, and it is now open to the public.
The new section links the shared path to the southern section that opened in 2022 alongside the Pacific Highway.
Project manager Tess Dziwulski said despite recent wet weather, contractor Glascott Landscape and Civic had made steady progress on the northern section from the end of the Fernleigh Track to Ocean Park Road.
"That will certainly be the most striking part of this landmark project," she said.
"It will include more than 400m of elevated boardwalk beside Belmont Lagoon, an observation platform and a beautiful new bridge over Cold Tea Creek."
The entire project is expected to be completed next month.
The newly opened section runs south beside Belmont Cemetery and along Green Street, before it turns west beside the Belmont Golf and Bowls driving range to connect with Hilda Street.
The FAST is funded by the federal and state governments as well as the council, and will fill a missing link of shared pathway for cyclists and pedestrians.
The official opening is set for Sunday, July 14, at the northern end of the track and the community is invited to attend.
The council will also install a shipping container cafe at the end of the Fernleigh Track next week, Ms Dziwulski said.
"We're in final negotiations with an operator and are looking forward to offering this new amenity for track users and locals in the near future," she said.
More details on the opening will be released closer to the date.
