Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

NZ Super W duo excited by cross-code challenge with the Knights

By Renee Valentine
June 13 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Knights recruits Isabella Waterman, left, and Grace Kukutai. Picture by Marina Neil
Newcastle Knights recruits Isabella Waterman, left, and Grace Kukutai. Picture by Marina Neil

Grace Kukutai almost overlooked a direct message from Newcastle Knights coach Ben Jeffries via social media as spam.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.