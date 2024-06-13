NZ Super W duo excited by cross-code challenge with the Knights

Grace Kukutai almost overlooked a direct message from Newcastle Knights coach Ben Jeffries via social media as spam.
As the New Zealand multi-sport talent eyes her first ever game of rugby league this weekend, she's glad she didn't.
"I don't normally check my requests," Kukutai told the Newcastle Herald.
"At first I thought it was spam. It said, 'It's BJ from the Newcastle Knights. Have you ever considered a code switch to league?'
"I messaged back saying I'd thought about it but always thought I would have had to have played in New Zealand to get into it, and I was already playing professional union.
"But we caught up for a zoom, and it excited me when I knew it could be a reality."
The 27-year-old, who is studying criminology and Maori development and owns a lawn-mowing company in Auckland with her partner, played elite-level netball before discovering rugby sevens.
She played sevens in Japan and the United States before Super W with the Chiefs.
The athletic back-rower arrived two weeks ago for the start of the Knights' pre-season and will play in a NSW Women's Premiership trial match against the Sharks in Sydney on Saturday.
"I'm loving it," Kukutai said.
"The professionalism is like nothing I've ever experienced before. The facilities are amazing. The support we get is incredible and I've been enjoying the game. I reckon it's closer to sevens, which I enjoy. I'm really looking forward to it.
"We've done enough content to know what we should be doing so we're not going to go in totally blind, but it also gives us enough freedom to just see how we play naturally and see things that they want to keep in our game and maybe things we have to adjust for league."
Waterman, from Christchurch, came to the Knights' attention through women's football recruitment and Polynesian support officer Andre Ponga.
"He's family friends with one of the girls back home," Waterman, who was working in landscaping in Christchurch, said.
"She messaged me and said Andre wants to get in contact with you with possibly an opportunity to come over to Australia.
"I jumped on my phone straight away and said, 'Yep, tell me all about it'."
The 24-year-old fullback, centre or winger always loved league but grew up playing union.
"My dad came from a league background so I always wanted to play league but the pathways back home weren't exactly great," Waterman, who will also play in the Knights' trial on Saturday, said.
"If you wanted to find good pathways and professionalism, union was the route to go.
"It wasn't until last year that I started playing a bit of club rugby league. It was just a bit of fun, a bit of a runaround on Sunday.
"I really enjoyed it but I didn't know that I would end up getting into the professional environment so I'm really happy to be here."
Neither are daunted by the prospect of joining the NRLW back-to-back defending champions.
If anything, they are excited by the challenge.
"I love it, because it makes me have to be better," Kukutai said.
"I love the professionalism and I also like challenging people. I know my league knowledge might not be there but I'm also confident in what I can bring to the environment as well - a different perspective.
"And, there's a little bit of responsibility as to being new into a winning environment to help push them.
"So, I might not be able to push them with the knowledge of the game but I feel like my strength is my athleticism and I can push people to be better, and they can also help me.
"I am looking forward to just getting stuck in."
Knights winger Abigail Roache, who played sevens with Kukutai in Auckland, made a successful transition from Super W to NRLW last season.
"There's a professional environment and then there's a professional environment and coming into the champion team, you can see it," Waterman said.
"Just the way everyone carries themselves on the field and off the field, it's professional and it's awesome to be part of. I know I will definitely grow being part of this team.
"I always want to drive myself to push for that starting position but also just performing for this team.
"Obviously, it's a champion team so I want to do my best to add value to it and leave the jersey in a better position than it was before."
The Knights open their NRLW season against the Sydney Roosters at McDonald Jones Stadium on July 25.
