Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

We reduce our emissions but export them too

June 17 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Hunter's coal industry employed 14,750 people in March.
The Hunter's coal industry employed 14,750 people in March.

FOLLOWING Matthew Kelly's excellent article about NSW coal jobs and coal export volumes hitting record highs ("Pay dirt: NSW coal jobs hit record high", Newcastle Herald 11/6), for the life of me I cannot understand why our various governments are making us in Australia go cold turkey on fossil fuel usage here while supporting export of as much coal and gas as we possibly can.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.