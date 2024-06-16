We reduce our emissions but export them too

MANY reasons are being canvassed for the decline in recruitment of our armed forces. When you join the armed forces you are liable to be sent anywhere to take part in a war of the government's choice. We send our sons to fight in wars where you don't know who the enemy is. They are not in uniform and all look alike. When you shoot someone you are likely to be accused and tried for murder. Who would want to be put in this position? God bless the men and women who serve.