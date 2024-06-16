We reduce our emissions but export them too

FOLLOWING Matthew Kelly's excellent article about NSW coal jobs and coal export volumes hitting record highs ("Pay dirt: NSW coal jobs hit record high", Newcastle Herald 11/6), for the life of me I cannot understand why our various governments are making us in Australia go cold turkey on fossil fuel usage here while supporting export of as much coal and gas as we possibly can.
No matter where fossil fuels are burned anywhere in the world, they will add to global warming. That's why they call it "global".
It just seems a mental disconnect to me that all Australian governments are pushing for more and more carbon usage reduction here while aiding carbon fuel exports.
Of course, we all know the reason why. If the various state and federal governments ever got fair dinkum and cut out fossil fuel exports from Australia, then royalty payments would dry up and their various revenue streams would take massive hits.
I'm sure that the average Aussie sees this disconnect as clearly as I do, but apparently our various politicians miss this point entirely.
A RECENT report issued by The Australia Institute in Canberra provides information showing that 56 per cent of the gas exported from Australia is given away royalty free.
This is extremely difficult to comprehend because it lacks logic, but because I assume the report has been issued based on factual information concerning the goings on within the gas industry in Australia, it means that Australians have missed out on at least $13 billion in royalties over the last four years.
Many Australians are finding it extremely hard to handle cost of living pressures at present.
Surely, in concern for the people of Australia, our federal government has the responsibility to investigate this very strange royalty situation with great care.
IN response to Greg Hunt ("Nuclear no nightmare alternative", Letters, 12/6): so, the non-partisan Lowy Institute's recent poll also found that the majority of respondents prioritised reducing energy costs. The CSIRO reports the cost of nuclear energy to be far in excess of renewables and that it would take around 15 years to deliver nuclear energy in Australia.
The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) reports that the global average temperature for the last 12 months, June 2023 to June 2024, is up 1.63 degrees. That already exceeds the 1.5-degree goal of the Paris Agreement. The words of United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres have spread globally: "... the battle ... will be won or lost in the 2020s - under the watch of leaders today".
There is much more at stake here than partisan politics.
LAST month, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and the federal budget joined the chorus of media commentators lamenting the obvious; Australia has not built enough homes to keep up with its rapid population increase, meaning that we have a demand problem.
Both major political parties, the Greens and most independents have in the past argued that Australia's housing shortage is a supply problem. They've been blaming everything from bad planning, lack of skilled trades persons, red tape or baby boomers for the current crisis. However the reality is that when it comes to our struggling home construction, we are still completing 648 dwellings per 100,000 people.
That's way ahead of most other countries, with Canada at 560 and the UK at 275. There is no shortage of skilled people because 5.2 per cent of the workforce are construction workers compared to just 4 per cent in Canada. We are in this combined predicament of housing and infrastructure shortages because of the demand created by our record population growth, 37 per cent between 2000 and 2022, which is more than twice that of the US, UK and OECD average.
This urge to grow is perpetuated by economists who argue that all the housing and infrastructure construction adds to GDP, a belief that like many economic forecasts has proven invalid in today's climate.
I BEG to differ with Les Field, who opines that rail truncation was the best thing for the city (Letters, 13/6). I actually wonder if he has used public transport in Newcastle before and after the disruption.
Newcastle train station had room for the carriages that serviced it and was steps from the buses if one needed to change to them. Wickham Interchange (oh right, they call it Newcastle) does not have room for the trains, which often have to park behind each other. It means a longer walk to the trolley, which tends to leave just before you arrive to add even more delay to what was once a quick trip. Most of the buses require a longer hike as well.
Ah, but the developers are chuffed. They have lost no time throwing up a wall of high rises between the city and the harbour.
THE Jets are saved! ("Up, up and away", Herald, 12/6). Long live the Jets! Come on Hunter football (soccer) fraternity, let's support the Jets and help them make their mark once again in the A-league. How good was it to watch players like Col Curran, Kenny Boden, Andy Harper, Andy Roberts, the Griffiths brothers and many more represent our local area? Hopefully Hunter media will publicise the Jets as much as they can and the community gets behind the Jets and gives the support they deserve.
MANY reasons are being canvassed for the decline in recruitment of our armed forces. When you join the armed forces you are liable to be sent anywhere to take part in a war of the government's choice. We send our sons to fight in wars where you don't know who the enemy is. They are not in uniform and all look alike. When you shoot someone you are likely to be accused and tried for murder. Who would want to be put in this position? God bless the men and women who serve.
THE things we put up with ... for a while. I drove past Civic Park yesterday and started thinking why did City of Newcastle decide to sell a nice spot like the Roundhouse and end up renting, albeit at public expense, a somewhat inferior building.
I FULLY agree with Peter Dolan ("Do politicians deserve such high honours", Letters, 12/6). These awards should only be awarded to hard working volunteers, groundbreaking medical researchers, community-minded citizens, life saving ambulance officers, police, firefighters and military personnel, SES volunteers and the like who risk their lives to help others. Definitely not politicians, as Mr. Dolan says. It denigrates the honour that these awards are meant to represent.
