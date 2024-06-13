Coach praises 'gutsy win' after Central down Souths under lights

CENTRAL coach Adam Bettridge has praised his side's defensive resolve after the Butcher Boys held off South Newcastle 24-22 on Wednesday night.
Playing under lights for the first time at St John Oval in 2024, the Butcher Boys came from behind to knock off one of the competition's front-runners in what Bettridge described as "our best display so far".
South had established a 16-8 lead in the first half which they looked set to take into half-time, but a crucial Central try a minute before the break reduced the deficit to only two points.
Brothers Kane and Cameron Anderson then crossed midway through the second stanza to help the home side take a 24-16 lead with 15 minutes left to play.
Souths hit back through veteran prop Frank-Paul Nu'uausala with 10 minutes remaining but the home side held strong until full-time.
"It was a very gutsy win," Bettridge said.
"We had a few blokes out and three debutants, and I think it was built on six or seven sets on our [try] line that we defended."
Local junior Jack Cowmeadow, Knights Jersey Flegg talent Rex Gill and former Wests player Isaiah Olsen all made their first top-flight appearances for Central. Facing his old club, Gill bagged a try on debut in the first half.
The win was Central's fourth in six games this season and leaves them sixth ahead of a clash with Macquarie (ninth) at Toronto from 3pm on Saturday.
It comes after the Butcher Boys lost to Souths 24-6 in April and blew a 16-6 half-time advantage against competition leaders Cessnock last month.
"We've had a bit of trouble closing games out," Bettridge said.
"We led at Cessnock and let a bad one slip there.
"We need to beat the teams in the top five if we're fair dinkum.
"The young guys will take a lot of confidence out of it, coming from behind and closing a game out."
Souths, who remain in third position, have now lost their past two games after winning five straight to start the year.
The host seventh-placed Wyong at Townson Oval on Sunday from 2pm.
