Bringing back the lost CBD parking should be a priority for Newcastle

I've just recently been informed that the casual parking at the Store/interchange site is going to be removed as of July 1.
We've all seen in the last 10 years numerous developments bringing further density to Newcastle CBD. Those developments are coming at the cost of parking lots and spaces for workers and visitors. The tram, while well-intentioned, does not prove adequate for commuters nor does the return trip of tram and rail from other outlying suburbs compare favourably to the cost of parking.
We have a beautiful, thriving and livable city that to date hasn't suffered the crowding and density issues that larger national cities do. Why do we persist in trying to become a crowded city, a difficult city to interact with?
Visiting the CBD is now a day trip if taking public transport or a lucky dip as to whether or not you can find a parking space.
This is not a new thought to anyone and has been uttered many times in this space and others, but why is the development of parking spots not part of builds that are replacing parking spots? It's obvious to me that the parking spot creation is barely adequate for the developments themselves let alone for replacing the loss of commuter spaces. In the absence of this, we have neither a satisfactory commuter light rail bringing people from satellite spaces into the CBD at a convenient and functional level, nor do we have liveable parking.
TO all interested in safety on our roads and footpaths: I have noted the council signs in Darby Street encouraging cyclists to claim the lane. I believe this wording is not appropriate to peaceful cooperation between cyclists and motorists.
I am a pedestrian, a cyclist and a motorist.
I contacted the council about the signs and expressed my concern as to its aggressive wording. They dismissed my complaint, stating that they were encouraging cyclists to indeed claim the lane.
In addition, the number of electric throttle bikes capable of high speeds is increasing and these riders in general show no consideration for pedestrians. There have already been incidents of pedestrians being knocked down and requiring ambulance services. A blind eye appears to be turned at anything electric, even when used by unlicensed unqualified riders at speeds in excess of the surrounding traffic.
The rules and regulations regarding bicycles are ignored by authorities and I believe the day that a death occurs as a result is in sight.
Since that communication, about six months ago, I have twice heard the term "claim the lane" used by angry cyclists who have been ringing their bells at pedestrians on non-shared paths.
My wish is that all users of roads and footpaths behave with courtesy and consideration. In the centre of the city everything moves at a slower pace, and it is up to everyone to do their best to allow the easy passage of other participants. In this way, the city will be a nicer place for all.
The Australian dream of owning your own home which offers security, cements your place in a community and provides for your long term wealth is now under threat like never before.
It is quite fundamental to our general wellbeing, the thought of your own home.
The government could, if they wanted, fix the first home buyers' lot in life by providing a tax incentive to the banks and the individuals by providing arrangements for low-interest loans for our first home buyers.
Income derived from these loans are tax exempt loans, that's a 30 per cent saving to the banks for the tax exemption, with tax deductibility for those borrowers repayments a significant saving.
To participate, banks maintain loan payments at 2.5 per cent below the prime rate for five years. The government forgoes some tax income initially, then recovers from more buoyant housing industries.
It's not that hard. The maths works out and we get young people underway; that's the future.
The rhetoric around figures is great but the soft landing of the economy has little relevance to middle Australia. Let's get Australia moving again and stop strangling ourselves.
WE have long been aware of the way that tribalism has redefined American politics, leading to violence in 2021 on January 6 at the Capitol and colouring their political debate leading up to the next presidential election later this year.
We had thought that we in Australia might have evaded such excesses. However, there's been a pile on from right wing commentators across all media over the recognition given to Victoria's longest serving premier, Daniel Andrews. Of course they didn't like his politics. Of course they wanted things done their way. He ignored their influence, and their world view, and now they refuse to acknowledge his effort, his time and his award.
Tribalism has come to us, and we find ourselves taking sides when we should be simply thinking "well done".
DURING a recent visit to Switzerland I was able to ride a few of their trains. They were clean, fast, reliable and their punctuality was legendary. The Swiss got this one right. One reason for this may be that the Swiss see rail transport as an essential service, not as an afterthought and money spent on railways is seen as a necessary investment, not as a begrudged expense. I realise that Australia and Switzerland are like cheese and chalk, but if we are to meet greenhouse gas reduction targets, reduce energy consumption and reduce congestion on our main roads then we need to see the railways as the Swiss do, an essential service not an afterthought.
JOHN Arnold ("Climate woes began Albo's reign", Letters, 10/6): Albo "inherited" nothing, but he did use every trick he could to win, by a very slim margin, the job of PM. One of those tricks was to promise voters repeatedly that he would deliver cheaper energy prices. Another was the promise of greater integrity. That's two more Labor promises we should never have bought.
THE Australian Energy Market Operator has now said Australia is facing a decade of unreliable electricity supplies without urgent action, and warned that more investment in generation, storage and transmission is needed to ensure access to reliable electricity. We need 24/7 reliable electricity supplies which we will not get from unreliable renewables no matter how many we have. If we do not refurbish current coal fired power plants or build additional ones or quickly embrace nuclear generation then we are in more trouble than a live chook in a KFC outlet.
OK, Michael Jameson ("Curiosities abound in world titles", Letters, 12/6), how about Featherstonehaugh, pronounced Fanshaw (English)?
