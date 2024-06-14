Bringing back the lost CBD parking should be a priority for Newcastle

DURING a recent visit to Switzerland I was able to ride a few of their trains. They were clean, fast, reliable and their punctuality was legendary. The Swiss got this one right. One reason for this may be that the Swiss see rail transport as an essential service, not as an afterthought and money spent on railways is seen as a necessary investment, not as a begrudged expense. I realise that Australia and Switzerland are like cheese and chalk, but if we are to meet greenhouse gas reduction targets, reduce energy consumption and reduce congestion on our main roads then we need to see the railways as the Swiss do, an essential service not an afterthought.