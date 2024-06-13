Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Government

4am kebab anyone? Oasis food complex applies for later trading

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
June 13 2024 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Oasis complex, and inset, crowds at nearby outlets after 2am.
The Oasis complex, and inset, crowds at nearby outlets after 2am.

Those looking for an early morning kebab on Beaumont Street may get two more hours to satisfy their craving after an application was lodged to keep the Oasis food complex open until 4am.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.