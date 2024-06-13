Secure, high-paying renewable energy jobs becoming a reality

"It was identified that apprenticeship, traineeship, local procurement mandates and targets are needed to ensure local, well-paid secure jobs are generated in the regions where this renewable infrastructure is being built to provide lasting benefits for those communities. It was also stressed the urgency of this plan needs to be now, not in two years time. There has been plenty of skill shortage mapping. Government needs to get on with investing in skills and training, Industry needs to play a bigger role in engaging apprentices and trainees, local workers, local procurement and supply chains.