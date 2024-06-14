Beefed-up Knights forward in career sweet spot

Knights forward Brodie Jones believes is reaping the benefits of stacking on some size over summer as part of his move into Newcastle's middle-forward rotation.
The 26-year-old, used predominately in the back row since debuting in 2020, has played most of this season in the middle, coming off the bench in eight NRL games and starting at lock in three of four NSW Cup matches.
A planned positional switch, Jones had to alter his diet in the pre-season and spend additional hours in the gym to bulk up his frame.
"Ever since I've known I've been going predominately in the middle, that's probably been the main focus for me - just to throw a couple of extra kilos on," Jones said, speaking ahead of Sunday's clash with Penrith at home.
"I haven't lost too much speed, I'm not a real fast bloke anyway, but it definitely helps me hold up against the bigger men in the middle.
"That was more over the pre-season ... but I'm holding the weight at the moment, so it's not too bad and I feel like I'm playing fine with it."
The move infield has helped Jones feature in the NRL side in all but five of Newcastle's games this year.
Already just three matches shy of matching the 11 NRL appearances he made across the entire 2023 campaign, he has hit arguably career-best form ahead of his eighth consecutive game this year.
"I'm feeling like it's the best and most consistent it's been across my NRL career," Jones said. "I'll just keep doing what I'm doing."
First featuring for the Knights in the 2020 NRL Nines in Perth, Jones has now made 62 first-grade appearances.
Having only signed a one-season deal late last year, his form will no doubt be catching the eye of Newcastle recruitment officials and those elsewhere.
In recent weeks, he has been preferred ahead of the likes of middle-forwards Jack Hetherington and Mat Croker.
"I do naturally enjoy the middle more, but in saying that I can definitely bide some time at back row if need be for the team," Jones said. "I played a bit of back row against the Titans, up there, when [Bradman Best] done his hamstring.
"I played a half there. I can still do that, but I definitely do enjoy the middle. There's a lot more going on and it's a lot of fun in there."
Jones was ecstatic to have been part of fellow Cessnock junior Fletcher Sharpe's debut last week, and predicted big things to come for 20-year-old fullback.
Separated by six years in age, the duo didn't have much to do with each other growing up, but have become golf buddies since Sharpe's elevation to the NRL squad this year.
"I was lucky enough that I was on there when he scored ... it was awesome," Jones said. "He's electric ... He's going to be a very good player.
"We'll be seeing him a lot."
