Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Business

Innovative ice-cream maker opens for business in Wickham

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
June 15 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Duffin, owner of Duff's Ice Cream, will open the business on Saturday, June 15, at 9 Union Street, Wickham. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Olivia Duffin, owner of Duff's Ice Cream, will open the business on Saturday, June 15, at 9 Union Street, Wickham. Picture by Peter Lorimer

So, you think winter is too cold for ice-cream, do you?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Kellar

Jim Kellar

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar writes about culture, art, food, drinks and music. He's been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Business

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.