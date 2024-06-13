World university rankings reveal Newcastle's global impact report card

The University of Newcastle has dipped in several key metrics in the most recent Times Higher Education rankings, which track the higher education sector's impact and progress towards the United Nations' Sustainability Development Goals.
However, it has also made significant strides in areas of gender equality, climate action, and clean water and sanitation.
The international benchmark analyses the impact of about 2100 participating universities worldwide and placed the UON at 39th in its sixth year, a slide from last year's 28th place and the university's highest ranking of 12th in 2021.
Nevertheless, the Callaghan campus has made significant strides in key metrics, most notably in clean water and sanitation, improving its standing by five marks to place fourth in the world.
Australian universities tend to lead the category globally, focusing on universities' water research, water usage, and commitment to ensuring good water management in the wider community. UON was among six other Australian institutions in the top 10 academies, including UNSW, Macquarie, Griffith, RMIT and the University of Technology and Western Suburbs universities in Sydney.
Researchers noted in the rankings that a common theme was meticulous data collection and analysis, especially water reuse and recycling.
Jennifer Milam, the UON's pro-vice-chancellor for academic excellence, said the rankings' nod reflected the institution's commitment to meeting the UN-outlined sustainability goals, particularly through university technology such as its 'hydro harvester' that would enable water-scarce communities to harvest up to 1000 litres of drinkable water a day from the air.
"In the face of a warming global climate, it is this kind of world-leading technology, along with operationally ensuring that we are integrating best-practice water-efficiency measures, that will lead us towards a healthier and more sustainable future for people and the planet," Professor Milam said.
The university has also ranked high in good health and well-being, coming 22nd in one of the most competitive categories.
"Through excellent research, strong collaborations and health outreach programs, as well as 37 per cent of our students graduating as health care professionals, we know we are having an impact when it comes to our communities living better, healthier lives," Professor Milam said.
Elsewhere, the academy slipped, notably in research on poverty and its support for poor students and citizens in the community. The UON fell from last year's 18th place globally to equal 84th in 2024. Other areas where it declined included goals of addressing hunger, affordable and clean energy, and quality education, where it fell from between the 100th and 200th institutions to the 401st and 600th.
Steady gains in climate action, in particular, improved the UON's already impressive global rank of 12th in 2023 to ninth this year, as well as gaining ground addressing goals of gender equality.
"We know that increasingly, as students place more value in attending a socially conscious and sustainable university, it is vital for universities to demonstrate genuine commitment to a healthier, greener and more just planet," Professor Milam said.
"To rank in the top 40 universities in the world for our impact on sustainable development clearly demonstrates that we are making a real-world impact and tackling the most important challenges of our time."
The university's vice-chancellor Alex Zelinsky said the UON's results were a testament to its ongoing dedication to making a global impact.
"I am proud to see that the university has performed extremely well this year, particularly given that there has been a 24 per cent increase in participating institutions," he said.
"For the university to be among the top 25 globally for five out of 17 Sustainable Development Goals, despite a huge increase in participation, is a testament to our university-wide commitment to sustainability, and it shows we're a true leader in the space."
