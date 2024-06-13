Newcastle Herald
Bradman puts best foot forward at Knights' training session

By Robert Dillon
June 13 2024 - 4:30pm
KNIGHTS centre Bradman Best has allayed concerns about his recovery from a hamstring injury by stretching out at training in the lead-up to Sunday's clash with Penrith at McDonald Jones Stadium.

