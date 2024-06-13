Bradman puts best foot forward at Knights' training session

KNIGHTS centre Bradman Best has allayed concerns about his recovery from a hamstring injury by stretching out at training in the lead-up to Sunday's clash with Penrith at McDonald Jones Stadium.
Best has been sidelined since suffering a grade-two tear of the tendon playing against Gold Coast on May 18, and Knights coach Adam O'Brien said last week that he still had "to jump through a couple of hoops" to prove he was fit to take on the three-time premiers.
The 22-year-old has taken a major step towards gaining the tick of approval during a training session on Wednesday that reassured Newcastle's high-performance staff he was on track to return.
"He trained really well yesterday," Knights co-captain Jayden Brailey said on Thursday.
"He had a bit of open space yesterday and he put the gas on.
"He's looking like he's raring to go, looking fit, and it's good to see him back."
Best's likely return will be timely, given that NSW coach Michael Maguire is expected to name his squad for Origin II within hours of Sunday's Newcastle-Penrith showdown.
Best was considered a leading candidate for selection in Origin I, given that he scored two tries last year in his interstate debut to help the Blues avoid a series clean sweep.
His selection hopes were dashed when he broke down against the Titans, but NSW now have a backline vacancy after Sydney Roosters tyro Joseph-Aukuso Sua'ali'i was sent off and suspended for a high shot on Reece Walsh in NSW's Origin I hammering.
Maguire is reported to be considering the likes of Latrell Mitchell (South Sydney), Jesse Ramien (Cronulla), Kotoni Staggs (Brisbane) and Penrith's Izack Tago, who Best is expected to mark on Sunday, in what shapes as the perfect Origin audition for both players.
Before Best was injured, O'Brien declared "he deserves to be there" in the NSW backline, and Brailey reiterated those sentiments on Thursday.
"I think so," Brailey said.
"I think his form at the start of the year was outstanding.
"He brings so much to us as a footy side ... he brings so much strike for us.
"On the end of our shape, with his speed, his yardage carries, as well, he does a lot of work for us. A lot of little things as well."
Teammate Brodie Jones also hopes Maguire finds a spot for Best in his squad for Origin II, to be played at the MCG on June 26.
"He proved what he can do at Origin level last year," Jones said.
"I think he's been definitely one of our best [this year]. He's got that strike, that X-factor.
"He's a good mate of mine, so I'm definitely backing him in."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.