Want to buy a lavender farm? There's one for sale in the Hunter Valley

If you've been considering a lifestyle change, take a look at this property in Hunter Valley wine country.
The riverfront homestead on 130 acres in Dalwood listed with Jurds Real Estate includes two acres of lavender farm.
The property, which has a guide of $4.5 million to $4.75 million, is drawing interest from downsizers, according to listing agent Cain Beckett.
It's not the only country escape making property news this week.
In Brunkerville, a 150-year--old converted former school building dating back to the 1800s has found a buyer three months after hitting the market.
A 1930s building in Lochinvar that once housed radio station 2HR is on the market for the first time in 26 years.
The property, which has since been converted into a house, is scheduled to go to auction on June 22 with a guide of $1.1 million to $1.2 million.
A sprawling home built on a substantial block in the 1950s hit the market in New Lambton Heights this week.
The grand six-bedroom home, Carinya is set to go to auction on July 13 with a guide of $1.95 million.
Do you remember Lynch's Prawns on Newcastle Harbour?
The Lynch's shop operated for around 50 years and now, the family's long-held home is on the market for the first time since 1938.
The house, which overlooks Nesca Park on The Hill, is scheduled for auction next month with Mike Flook at Robinson Property.
If you love a before and after renovation, check out this one in Kahibah where a modest weatherboard cottage has been transformed into a coastal-inspired masterpiece.
The four-bedroom, two-bathroom property on Burwood Street is now on the market, with an auction date set for June 26.
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
