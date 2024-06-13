Young rider dies after motorbike hits light pole on Pacific Highway

A young man has died after a motorcycle crashed into a light pole at Charlestown.
Emergency services were called to the Pacific Highway about 7.20pm on Thursday, June 13 after reports of a motorcycle crash.
Police were told the motorcycle left the roadway and crashed into a light pole.
The rider - a man believed to be aged in his 20s - was treated by paramedics, however he died at the scene.
Police said the rider was yet to be formally identified.
Lake Macquarie police established a crime scene and began an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
