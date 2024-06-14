'Don't soldier on': Business, union leaders urge sick people to stay home

A rise in cold, flu and COVID bugs has prompted the Hunter's peak business and union groups to urge people to stay home when sick.
Hunter New England Health confirmed a rise in cases and encouraged people to consider a flu shot and COVID booster.
Public health physician David Durrheim said there were 102 COVID hospitalisations in the district, with six in intensive care.
There were 35 aged-care facilities with COVID outbreaks, one combined with flu and one with RSV.
"The last time we saw those levels was at the end of December 2022," Dr Durrheim said.
"The COVID wave is continuing. It's now at a higher risk level."
He said influenza A cases were also rising.
Hunter Business Chamber CEO Bob Hawes said "we are aware from anecdotal feedback that the incidence of sickness has spiked in the last couple of weeks".
"Where businesses have the ability to allow people to work from home, and they feel well enough to do so, employers are prepared to offer latitude and allow staff to work," he said.
"However, it is also recognised for full- and part-time workers, that provisions for sick leave are put in place for a purpose and the welfare of people should come first.
"Staff should also rest if this is the prognosis in order to recover."
He added that businesses with "workforces that must be on site and who come into contact with the public or other staff have less options".
"There is no doubt that since COVID the workforce is more particular about isolation.
"Instances of a cough or a sniffle that in previous times would have seen a staff member 'soldier on', are now not accepted in the workplace.
"We know staff are quick to point this out to business owners as a precaution in the interests of their own welfare."
Hunter Workers secretary Leigh Shears said "employers need to consider the broader benefits for allowing flexibility for crook workers to be at home".
"We're in a different world now, post-COVID," Mr Shears said.
"Personal leave as a worker entitlement provides workers with the opportunity to get better. Life isn't all about work. When you're unwell you need to look after your health.
"If we don't have healthy workers, we don't have healthy workplaces."
Mr Hawes said the worker shortage witnessed during the pandemic was "likely to be an issue going forward".
"But workers no longer have the safety net to claim back for sick leave taken in excess of statutory provisions."
Mr Shears said employers should have flexibility to "maintain pay for workers that are sick, given the COVID experience and post-COVID ailments and illnesses."
"You don't want your whole workforce being sick because other workers come to work because they need to put food on the table."
Mr Hawes said the business chamber was "also conscious that incidences of mental health concerns in the workplace are on the increase".
"As for a virus or bacteria-induced illness, employees and employers should be taking necessary precautions to make sure their own wellbeing is looked after."
Dr Durrrheim agreed that the "soldier on" ethos was unhelpful.
"You really want to recover fully. And you don't want people taking these viruses into the workplace," he said.
As for COVID, he said "the ones who try and muscle on are more likely to get ongoing brain fog and long COVID".
"It's really worthwhile taking it easy and recovering properly and not over-stressing the mind or the body because it is a multi-system viral infection."
